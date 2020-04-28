Inulin and Fructooligosaccharide Market Trend, Competitive Growth Overview and Forecast to 2027- BEGHIN MEIJI BENEO-ORAFTI SA CARGILL INGREDION INCORPORATED

Companies Mentioned:-

– BEGHIN MEIJI

– BENEO-ORAFTI SA

– CARGILL INC.

– INGREDION INCORPORATED

– JARROW FORMULAS

– PREBIOTIN

– QUANTUM HI-TECH

– SENSUS

– SHANDONG BAILONG GROUP CO.

– VICTORY BIOLOGY ENGINEERING CO. LTD

Inulin is a water-soluble polysaccharide produced by several plant species. It is included under the group of non-digestible carbohydrates known as fructans. Fructooligosaccharides are commercially produced by the degradation of inulin through the transfructosylation processes. In humans and animals, inulin and fructooligosaccharides calcium absorption.

The global inulin and fructooligosaccharides market is segmented on the basis of type, nature, source, and application. On the basis of type, the inulin and fructooligosaccharides market is segmented into, fructo-oligosaccharide and inulin. On the basis of nature, the market is bifurcated into, organic and conventional. Based on source, the global inulin and fructooligosaccharides market is segmented into, agave, chicory, jerusalem artichoke, and others. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into infant formula, fortified food and beverage, dietary supplements, animal feed, and pharmaceuticals.

