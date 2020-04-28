Nurse Calling Systems Market Estimated to Witness a CAGR of 12.7% By 2023 – Azure Healthcare Ltd., Ascom Holding AG, Cornell, Hill-Rom Holding

The Healthcare IT industry is more complex and has wide range of products and services offered that have strong support in healthcare facilities. The advances in technology and effective integration of IT in healthcare information systems has become of the major development today. Most of the developed countries has sophisticated healthcare infrastructure that adapt advanced technological devices and implement them for providing best healthcare service for public. In developing nations, the healthcare facilities are expected to grow steadily as government is focusing in developing healthcare infrastructure and offering basic level of healthcare facilities in rural and urban areas, while in cities there is availability of advanced healthcare systems.

The Market is expected to witness a substantial growth due to the emergence of integrated and mobile nurse call systems that has eventually fueled the innovation of many nurse call systems. The markets in India, Brazil, and China are expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period mainly due to the presence of patients affected with various chronic disorders.

The “Global Nurse Call Systems Market” segments include Integrated nurse call systems, wireless nurse call systems, basic audio/visual nurse call systems, and intercoms nurse call systems. Integrated nurse call systems is dominating the market and has most innovative andamong the fastest growing products in the global nurse call systems market. This segment is expected to grow at CAGR 13.1% during the forecast period. The basic audio/visual nurse call systems is widely accepted in most of the developed countries and have strong hold of Tier II and Tier III hospitals gobally. Opportunities for growth in the emerging countries of LATAM and APAC remain vast. Increasing adoption of wireless nurse call systems in tier I or multispecialty hospitals, particularly in developed countries and the growing availability of nurse call systems contribute to the growth of the market.

The APAC neurosurgical devices market revenue is expected to reach $540.5 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period 2016-2023. The factors such as high prevalence of chronic diseases, presence of a large pool of patients, increase in disposable income, and rise in awareness about nurse call systems are owing to a substantial growth in various healthcare facilities in this region. APAC is witnessing a rapid growth in the healthcare industry. The emerging countries such as India and China are majorly focusing to improve their healthcare infrastructure and the governments have taken initiatives to develop the healthcare facilities in both urban and rural areas. The increased demand for better services among patients and the increased life expectancy in this region is expected to boost the IT investment in the region. Also, the increase in government spending in healthcare, infrastructure, research centers, and the establishment of manufacturing facilities by major vendors are influencing high growth in the market.

