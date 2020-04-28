OTC Drugs Market Estimated to Witness a CAGR of 6.1% By 2024 – Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi

Over-the-counter medications, also known as non-prescription drugs, are the medicines that can be procured without a prescription from the doctor. When the directions on the label are followed, these drugs are harmless and effective. These drugs are principally used for the treatment of the health conditions that can be self-medicated.

Get Sample PDF For More Professional And Technical Insights at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/IR00016701

The OTC drugs demand for cold, cough and allergy will involve the classical seasonal drift, driving a stable progress during the forecast period. However, OTC drugs used for weight loss, smoking cessation and sleeping aid are on great demand in established regions. Many small manufacturers are establishing in these segment with their innovative products to have a strong foot hold. From the time of switching nicotine replacement therapies as OTC products, there was nearly 150%-200% increase in their procurement and usage in the initial year after the switch. Amplified access permitted many smokers to help quit smoking saving nearly $2 billion every year.

Online sales of Over the counter drugs are transforming the market, intimidating major OTC drugs manufacturers and permitting small companies to obtain their share in the market. Aleve by Bayer is one of the best-selling drug in America with a revenue of $485 million in sales in 2016. But there was a drop-in sale by 10% in 2017. This was due to the availability of alternative drugs online from small manufacturers. This shows that the power is gradually shifting toward e-commerce, making it difficult for the major players.

OTC drugs are measured by government regulatory associations to be harmless for self-medication. According to Food and drug administration (FDA), there are more than 300,000 OTC drug product are marketed. Some of the common applications of OTC drugs are aches, pains, itches and others.

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/IR00016701

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.