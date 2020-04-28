Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Canada Home Healthcare Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2029

The global Canada Home Healthcare market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

market dynamics with respect to the market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This section also covers market attractiveness analysis of the home health care market in Canada. A list of recommendations for new players planning to enter the market and for existing players to enhance their market shares is also presented in the report. The report concludes with company profiles of key players operating across various segments of the market. Each company profile includes business overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Some of the prominent players in the home health care market in Canada that have been profiled in the report include 3M Health Care, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GE Company, Invacare Corporation, and Medtronic, Inc.

The Canada Home Healthcare market is segmented into the following categories:

Canada Home Healthcare Market, by Device Types Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Blood Glucose Monitors Blood Pressure Monitors Heart Rate Monitors Temperature Monitors Sleep Apnea Monitors Coagulation Monitors Pregnancy Test Kits Pulse Oximeters Pedometers Therapeutic Home Healthcare Devices Insulin Delivery Devices Nebulizers Ventilator and Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Intravenous (IV) Equipment Dialysis Equipment Home Mobility Assist Devices Wheelchairs Cranes and Crutches Other Home Mobility Assist Devices (Walkers, Rollators and Mobility Scooters) Medical Supplies

Canada Home Healthcare Market, by Services Rehabilitation Services Telehealth and Telemedicine Services Infusion Therapy Services Respiratory Therapy Services Unskilled Home Healthcare Services

Canada Home Healthcare Market, by Provinces Ontario Quebec Alberta Rest of Canada



Each market player encompassed in the Canada Home Healthcare market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Canada Home Healthcare market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Canada Home Healthcare Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Canada Home Healthcare market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Canada Home Healthcare market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

