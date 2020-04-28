Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Enterprise Fraud Management to Hit a Market Value of US$ by 2017 – 2025

Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market Analysis

Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Enterprise Fraud Management market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Enterprise Fraud Management by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.

As per the report, the Enterprise Fraud Management market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.

Regional Outlook

The report scrutinizes the prospects of the Enterprise Fraud Management market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.

Distribution-Supply Channel Assessment

The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global Enterprise Fraud Management market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

Key Players

Some of the companies who are providing Enterprise fraud management facilities are

Actimize, Inc. (subsidiary of NICE Systems)

SAS Institute Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP

Capgemini SE

Oracle Corporation

Fair Isaac Corporation

BAE Systems

ACI Worldwide, Inc.

Fiserv Inc.

NCR

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market Segments

Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Enterprise Fraud Management Market

Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Enterprise Fraud Management Market

Enterprise Fraud Management Technology

Value Chain of Enterprise Fraud Management

Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market includes

North America Enterprise Fraud Management Market US Canada

Latin America Enterprise Fraud Management Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Enterprise Fraud Management Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Enterprise Fraud Management Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Enterprise Fraud Management Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Enterprise Fraud Management Market

Middle East and Africa Enterprise Fraud Management Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The report aims to address the following pressing questions related to the Enterprise Fraud Management market:

What is the structure of the Enterprise Fraud Management market in region 1? What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Enterprise Fraud Management market? How are market players adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the impact of the new food trends such as ‘clean-label’ and ‘free-from’ on the global Enterprise Fraud Management market? Which region is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period?

Key Takeaways from the Enterprise Fraud Management Market Report

Most effective marketing and distribution channels adopted by market players

Market attractiveness of various regional markets

Trends influencing the current dynamics of the Enterprise Fraud Management market

Growth prospects of various market segments post the COVID-19 pandemic

Leading market players in the Enterprise Fraud Management market

