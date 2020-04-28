Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Enterprise Fraud Management to Hit a Market Value of US$ by 2017 – 2025

Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market Analysis
Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Enterprise Fraud Management market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Enterprise Fraud Management by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.
As per the report, the Enterprise Fraud Management market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.
Regional Outlook
The report scrutinizes the prospects of the Enterprise Fraud Management market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.
Distribution-Supply Channel Assessment
The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global Enterprise Fraud Management market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.
Product Adoption Analysis
Key Players
Some of the companies who are providing Enterprise fraud management facilities are
- Actimize, Inc. (subsidiary of NICE Systems)
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP
- Capgemini SE
- Oracle Corporation
- Fair Isaac Corporation
- BAE Systems
- ACI Worldwide, Inc.
- Fiserv Inc.
- NCR
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market Segments
- Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016
- Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
- Supply & Demand Value Chain for Enterprise Fraud Management Market
- Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved in Enterprise Fraud Management Market
- Enterprise Fraud Management Technology
- Value Chain of Enterprise Fraud Management
- Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Global Enterprise Fraud Management Market includes
- North America Enterprise Fraud Management Market
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Enterprise Fraud Management Market
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Enterprise Fraud Management Market
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Enterprise Fraud Management Market
- Poland
- Russia
- Asia Pacific Enterprise Fraud Management Market
- Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan Enterprise Fraud Management Market
- Middle East and Africa Enterprise Fraud Management Market
- GCC Countries
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
The report aims to address the following pressing questions related to the Enterprise Fraud Management market:
- What is the structure of the Enterprise Fraud Management market in region 1?
- What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Enterprise Fraud Management market?
- How are market players adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- What is the impact of the new food trends such as ‘clean-label’ and ‘free-from’ on the global Enterprise Fraud Management market?
- Which region is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period?
Key Takeaways from the Enterprise Fraud Management Market Report
- Most effective marketing and distribution channels adopted by market players
- Market attractiveness of various regional markets
- Trends influencing the current dynamics of the Enterprise Fraud Management market
- Growth prospects of various market segments post the COVID-19 pandemic
- Leading market players in the Enterprise Fraud Management market
