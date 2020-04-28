Potential impact of coronavirus outbreak on Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films Market by Product Analysis 2019-2026

A recent market study on the global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films market reveals that the global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films market is discussed in the presented study. The Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more. The following doubts are addressed in the market report: Who are the most prominent players in the Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films market?

What is the outcome of Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How should market players respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?

Which region is expected to witness the maximum growth in terms of value during the forecast period?

Why are the sales of the Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films market in region 2 more than that of region 3? Key Highlights of the Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films Market Report Deep analysis of the regulatory framework and investment scenario of the global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films market

Information related to the ongoing and pipeline research and development projects

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of the Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films market

In-depth pricing analysis of the different market segments

A thorough assessment of the top factors shaping the growth of the Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films market The presented report segregates the Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films market. Segmentation of the Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films market Competitive Outlook This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films market report. The report segments the application of PVA films into water soluble applications and polarizer applications and estimates each segment from 2011 to 2018 in terms of volumes and revenues. The report further segments PVA films used in water soluble packaging on the basis of various applications in terms of volumes (tons) and revenues (USD million) from 2011 to 2018. The major water soluble applications analyzed in the report are detergent packaging, agrochemical packaging, laundry bags, embroidery and others. The report also estimates and forecasts the PVA polarized films market based on its application in terms of volumes (million square meters) and revenues (USD million) from 2011 to 2018. Polarizer applications include LCD panels, optical filters, etc.

The report analyzes the PVA water soluble films demand across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) in terms of volumes (tons) and revenues (USD million) from 2011 to 2018. The report analyzes demand for each region based on various water soluble applications of PVA films. The demand for polarized PVA films is concentrated in the Asian region; hence the report also provides granular market data for key Asian countries including South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and China in terms of volumes (million square meters) and revenues (USD million) from 2011 to 2018.

This research report estimates and forecasts the global market for polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) films, analyzing the market dynamics such as driving and restraining factors, the growth trends, and opportunities present in the market. In order to understand the supply chain of the PVA films market, the report includes value chain analysis which gives a comprehensive view of the overall market. The study uses analytical tools such as Porters Five Forces Model in order to gauge impact of buyers, suppliers, substitutes, new entrants and competition on overall PVA films market. It also includes market attractiveness analysis for water soluble applications in order to showcase lucrative application segments of water soluble PVA film. The end-use industries of PVA films are diverse hence company market share for water soluble and polarizer application is analyzed separately for the year 2012.

The report also includes company profiles of the major companies operating in the global market, highlighting company overview, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis and recent developments. Major companies covered in the report include Kuraray Co. Ltd., Sekisui Specialty Chemicals, Arrow Coated Products Ltd., Cortec Corporation, Jiangmen Proudly Water-Soluble Plastic Co., Ltd., AMC (UK) Ltd., Changzhou Water Soluble Co. Ltd, MonoSol, LLC, Nippon Gohsei and Aicello Chemical Co. Ltd.

In this report, top down approached was used to analyze and estimate the PVA film market by geography and bottom up approach for various applications. Extensive secondary research was conducted using sources such as Plastemart Magazine, ICIS, company annual reports, government databases, etc. Along with secondary research, primary interviews were conducted in order to validate the research findings. Primary interviews were conducted with key industry participants such as VPs, CEOs, marketing manager, sales manager, etc. This method has proven to arrive at accurate market data and helps in making strategic decisions in the global PVA films market.

This report segments the global PVA films market as follows: