Prosthetic Heart Valve Market Estimated to Witness a CAGR of 13.7% By 2024 – Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp, Medtronic, Edwards

Prosthetic heart valve, also known as an artificial heart valve, is implanted in the heart of an individual with cardiac vascular disease (valvular heart disease). The prosthetic valve is made of strong material such as carbon or titanium. There are three types of prosthetic heart valves: mechanical heart valve, transcatheter heart valve, and tissue or bio-prosthetic heart valve. The individuals have the choice of selecting prosthesis depending on their health condition and surgeon’s recommendation. The heart valve replacement procedure helps to remove the diseased valve and replace with an artificial valve. The recommendation of the prosthetic valve is based on two considerations: high likelihood of failure of tissue prosthesis within a short period of time and high probability of the need for long-term anticoagulation in an individual with severe mitral stenosis due to atrial fibrillation. However, individuals aged below 60 will benefit from the prosthetic mechanical valve and individuals aged above 70 would benefit from a bio-prosthetic valve.

The Transcatheter heart valve market is growing faster and dominates the global prosthetic valve market with more than 62% of the share. The increasing aging population, the rise in the prevalence of CVD, and growing adoption of transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedures (TAVR) are driving the market growth. Multi-modality cardiac imaging tools such as MRI, CT scan, and ultrasound are highly adopted to diagnose various valvular diseases. The advancements in heart valve technologies, i.e., 100% sutureless solution aortic valve replacement by LivaNova (Sorin Group), have revolutionized the valvular replacement procedures. Further, the use of biodegradable and synthetic polymeric scaffolds for exogenous stimulation of tissue growth with extracellular matrix has created tremendous opportunities for tissue engineering.

The Global prosthetic valves market is highly fragmented and has immense growth opportunities for vendors, especially in the developing regions. The market has the presence of many global, regional, and local players with intense competition among themselves to acquire the largest share. Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corp., Edwards Lifesciences, and Medtronic acquire small players to increase their market share. The vendors have a strong focus on acquiring smaller companies and expanding their business operations by leveraging their products portfolio across the globe. The competitive environment in the market will intensify further with an increase in product/service extensions, product innovations, and M&A. They form strategic alliances for the marketing or manufacturing of prosthetic valve devices.

The Report provides complete details about the usage and adoption rate of prosthetic valves for the treatment of various valvular-related disorders. Thus, the key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player’s initiatives, and government initiatives in the upcoming years along with details of the pureplay companies entering the market. Moreover, the report provides details about the major challenges that are going to impact the market growth. Additionally, the report gives complete details about the key business opportunities to key stakeholders to expand their business and capture the revenue in specific verticals, and to analyze before investing or expanding the business in this market.

