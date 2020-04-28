Sales of Mint Flavour to Accelerate from Key End-use Industries Buoyed By High Demand During COVID-19 Pandemic

Mint Flavour Market: Overview

The global flavors industry can be characterized as highly innovative, specialized and highly competitive in nature as compared to other products categories within food and beverage market. prominent flavors in the wide-ranging variety of products globally. The mint flavors are most prevalent in the breath freshening category of mint and gums. The mint flavors are also used in oral care products where they are often mixed with cooling agents.

Mint Flavour Market: Drivers and Restraints

The mint is one of the leading flavor used in breath freshening products within the confectionary products market. customers are seeking an improvement in the breath freshening in the same, these factors are expected to act as primary driverThe peppermint is the dominant mint blend flavor category used globally. The peppermint and spearmint are the most common flavors used in the introduction new products. The mint flavors are most commonly used in the oral care products. supports value proposition of settling and soothing. The mint flavors are used in supplements and vitamins to cover up the unpleasant taste of the actual ingredient. Chocolate and mint is the most popular pairing in the healthcare products. Many key players are working to develop new innovative mint profiles for oral care and healthcare application.

Mint Flavour Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Product Category,

Soft Drinks

Alcoholic Drinks

Dairy Products

Dried Processed Foods

Tobacco

Confectionary

Bakery Products

Oral Products

Ice cream

Others

Mint Flavour Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global Mint Flavour Market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The Western Europe region dominated the mint flavor market. The current surge in the use of mint and mentholated products are much popular in Western Europe region as compared to the North America region. The peppermint and spearmint are the most popular flavors in the APEJ region.

Mint Flavour Market: Key Players

Archer Daniels Midland

Barry Callebaut

Hershey

Lindt & Sprungli

Nestlé

Olam International

WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients

Wrigley Jr. Company

Kanegrade Limited

Gold Cost Ingredients, Inc

Vital Flavours

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.