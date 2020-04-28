Sales Revenue in the Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market to Witness Growth at Robust CAGR Throughout The COVID-19 Crisis Period

Sludge is produced largely from the treatment of waste water in the industries. It consists of pathogens, microorganisms and many other chemicals. Its disposal is expected to be one of the major environment related concerns in the recent years. The sludge generated has to be treated properly before disposal. Moreover, the reuse of treated sludge in agricultural processes is increasing the demand for sludge treatment. This has led to a rise in the demand for sludge treatment chemicals in the recent years. Coagulants and flocculants are used in the sludge treatment processes for removal of solids, sludge thickening, solids dewatering and many more. Coagulants are classified as organic coagulants and inorganic coagulants.

Flocculants are of two types cationic flocculants and anionic flocculants. According to the environmental agencies, the volume of the sludge produced must be reduced. This is done by the sludge treatment chemicals. However, the global sludge treatment chemicals market is anticipated to witness a moderate single digit growth in the forecast period.

Rapid industrialization in the developing countries is increasing the production of sludge, thus making the removal of sludge important. This in turn, is expected to drive the demand for sludge treatment chemicals in the near future. Stringent government regulations pertaining to the treatment of sludge in industries is expected to boost the demand for sludge treatment chemicals in the upcoming years. Companies are striving to decrease the toxicity in the industrial sludge, thus the demand for sludge treatment chemicals is anticipated to boost in the forecast period. The growing chemical industries coupled with the rising metal processing industry is expected to be a major demand driver for the global sludge treatment chemicals market in the upcoming years.

The major key players in the sludge treatment chemicals market are continuously struggling for product development through extensive research and development. Development of odour control products and product differentiation is proving to be a trend in the global sludge treatment chemicals market. Moreover, the reuse of treated sludge in agriculture or as an admixture in cement is anticipated to prove to be a traction in sludge treatment chemicals market.

The global sludge treatment chemicals market is segmented based on type as

Coagulants

Flocculants

Disinfectants

Others

Flocculants is expected to contribute maximum share in the global sludge treatment chemicals market.

The global sludge treatment chemicals market is also segmented on the basis of end use industry as

Automotive

Metal processing

Oil and gas

Food and beverages

Chemical

Electronics

Others (paper and pulp, personal care products)

The global sludge treatment chemicals market is segmented into seven key regions on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Japan. North America holds the largest market position in the global sludge treatment chemicals market. United States is expected to continue be the largest consumer of sludge treatment chemicals in the forecast period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region with maximum CAGR in the global sludge treatment chemicals market. The rapid industrialization in the developing countries such as India and China is expected to boost the sludge treatment chemicals market in the upcoming years.

Some of the key players identified in the sludge treatment chemicals market are

BASF SE

Kemira Oyj.

Ashland Inc.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Akzonobel N.V

GE Corporation

Ovivo Inc.

SNF (UK) Company

