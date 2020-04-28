The impact of the coronavirus on the Activated Carbon Market 2019 – 2025 – By Type, Component, Industry, Region

A recent market study on the global Activated Carbon market reveals that the global Activated Carbon market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Activated Carbon market is discussed in the presented study.

The Activated Carbon market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Activated Carbon market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Activated Carbon market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

The presented report segregates the Activated Carbon market into different segments to ensure the readers gain a complete understanding of the different aspects of the Activated Carbon market.

Segmentation of the Activated Carbon market

segmented as follows:

Global Activated Carbon Market, by Form

Granular

Powdered

Extruded

Others (including Honeycombs and Activated Carbon Fibers)

Global Activated Carbon Market, by Raw Material

Coal-based

Coconut Shell-based

Wood-based

Others (including Olive Stones and Petroleum Pitch)

Global Activated Carbon Market, by Application

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Gas & Air Treatment

Food & Beverages

Industrial Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Mining

Automotive

Others (including Personal Care and Gold Metal Catalyst)

Global Activated Carbon Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Netherlands Belgium Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Global and regional market share of the activated carbon market in terms of volume (tons) and value (US$ Mn), by form, raw material, application, and region for the period between 2018 and 2026

Detailed analysis of the country-level demand for activated carbon in countries/sub-regions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Russia & CIS, China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa with respect to different form, raw material, and application segments for the period from 2018 to 2026

Key indicators, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global activated carbon market

Import-export analysis of the activated carbon market for all regions

Price trend forecast of the global activated carbon market in terms of form and region

Value chain analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the global activated carbon market

Regulatory landscape

Market attractiveness analysis of the global activated carbon market by form, raw material, application, and region to understand the highly potential market

Key findings for the activated carbon market in each region and in-depth analysis of major form, raw material, and application in terms of volume and value

Competition matrix of key players operating in the market and market share of major companies for 2017

Detailed company profiles of major players in the market

