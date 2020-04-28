The impact of the coronavirus on the Driver Assistance System (DAS) Market Business Opportunity, Segmentation, Industry Overview and Forecast Till 2025

The global Driver Assistance System (DAS) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Driver Assistance System (DAS) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Driver Assistance System (DAS) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Driver Assistance System (DAS) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Driver Assistance System (DAS) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

segmented as follows:

Global Driver Assistance System (DAS) Market for Locomotive, by Train Type

Long Distance Train

Suburban

Tram

Monorail

Subway/Metro

Global Driver Assistance System (DAS) Market for Locomotive, by Driver Assistance System Application

Emergency Braking system

Automatic Door Opening and Closure

Switch Detection

Rail Detection

Fog Pilot Assistance System

Rail Signal Detection

Anti-collision System

Global Driver Assistance System (DAS) Market for Locomotive, by Component

RADAR

LIDAR

Optical Sensor & Camera

Odometer

Infrared Sensor

Antenna

Others

Global Driver Assistance System (DAS) Market for Locomotive, by Region/Country/Sub-region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Each market player encompassed in the Driver Assistance System (DAS) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Driver Assistance System (DAS) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Driver Assistance System (DAS) Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Driver Assistance System (DAS) market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Driver Assistance System (DAS) market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

