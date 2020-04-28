Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Connected Logistics Market Revenue Analysis 2019-2027

Global Connected Logistics Market Analysis
The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Connected Logistics market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Connected Logistics market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Connected Logistics market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Connected Logistics market value chain.
The report reveals that the global Connected Logistics market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Connected Logistics market during the assessment period.
Vital Information Enclosed in the Connected Logistics Market Report:
- In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Connected Logistics market
- Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Connected Logistics market
- Most recent developments in the current Connected Logistics market landscape
- Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders
- Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Connected Logistics market
- Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Connected Logistics market across various regions
Important Queries Addressed in the Report
- What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Connected Logistics market?
- What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Connected Logistics market?
- Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Connected Logistics market?
- What is the projected value of the Connected Logistics market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Connected Logistics market?
Connected Logistics Market Segmentation
The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Connected Logistics market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Connected Logistics market. The Connected Logistics market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.
The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.
Market Segmentation
The connected logistics market by service has been bifurcated into asset management, remote asset tracking, security, network management, data management. Further, the connected logistics market by end use industry has been bifurcated into freight management, food and beverage supply chain, healthcare, retail, warehouse management and others. The global connected logistics market by geography has been bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.
Global Connected Logistics Market: Scope of Study
The market report deals in the forecast of the connected logistics market in terms of revenue (USD billion) as well as the CAGR for the forecast period 2016 to 2027. The competitive profiling of the key players in the global connected logistics market has been comprehensively covered under the scope of the report. The key players in the connected logistics Market have been competitively profiled across the five broad geographic regions. This competitive landscape is inclusive of the various business strategies adopted by these major players and their recent developments in the field of connected logistics market. In order to provide a detailed insight into the market dynamics of global connected logistics Market, the drivers and restraints affecting the industry are included in the study. Market dynamics include market opportunity, drivers and restraints and an extensive analysis of these factors are included in the report. Furthermore, market attractiveness breakdown has also been provided in the report. Therefore, the report provides a comprehensive study of the global Connected logistics market and also offers the forecast of the market for the period from 2017-2025.
Global Connected Logistics Market: Competitive Landscape
Some of the key players participating in the connected logistics market include Google Inc. (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (New York City, U.S.), Amazon Web Services Inc. (Seattle, U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.), Infosys Limited (Bangalore, India), SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), Dynatrace LLC (Waltham, U.S.), NETSUITE Inc. (San Mateo, U.S.), Oracle Corporation (California, U.S.), Freightgate Inc. (California, U.S.).
The market has been bifurcated as follows:
Connected Logistics Market, by Service
- Asset Management
- Remote Asset Tracking
- Security
- Network Management
- Data Management
Connected Logistics Market, by End Use Industry
- Freight Management
- Food and Beverage Supply Chain
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Warehouse Management
- Others?
Connected Logistics Market, by Geography:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China(Including Taiwan)
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of America
