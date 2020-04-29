 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Beta-glucan Market Segmentation Along With Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing To Growth 2020-2030

The latest report on the Beta-glucan market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Beta-glucan market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Beta-glucan market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Beta-glucan market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Beta-glucan market.

The report reveals that the Beta-glucan market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Beta-glucan market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Beta-glucan market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Beta-glucan market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Key Segments Covered

  • By Source 
    • Cereal
      • Oats
      • Barley

Yeast

Others (mushroom)

  • By functionality
    • Soluble beta-glucan
    • Insoluble beta-glucan
  • By Application
    • Food & Beverages
    • Bakery Products
    • Health & Dietary Supplements
    • Dairy & Frozen Products
    • Cosmetics & Personal Care
    • Others ( Animal Feed)

Key Regions/Countries Covered

  • North America
    • US
    • Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Argentina
    • Mexico
  • Western Europe
    • EU5
    • Nordics
    • Rest of Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
    • Poland
    • Russia
    • Rest of Eastern Europe
  • Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
    • China
    • India
    • Australia & New Zealand
    • Rest of APEJ

  • Japan

  • Middle East & Africa
    • GCC
    • North Africa
    • South Africa
    • Rest of MEA

Key Companies

  • Associated British Foods Plc. 
  • Biotec Pharmacon ASA (Biotec BetaGlucans AS)
  • Biothera the Immune Health Company
  • Ceapro Inc.
  • Immuno Medic AS
  • Koninklijke DSM N.V.
  • Super Beta Glucan (SBG) Inc. 
  • Groupe Soufflet S.A (AIT Ingredients)
  • Tate & Lyle plc. (Tate & Lyle Oats Ingredients) 
  • Zilor Inc. (Biorigin)

Important Doubts Related to the Beta-glucan Market Addressed in the Report:

  1. In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Beta-glucan market?
  2. What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Beta-glucan market due to the COVID-19 pandemic?
  3. What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players?
  4. What is the future of the Beta-glucan market in region 2?
  5. What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

  • The growth potential of the emerging players in the Beta-glucan market
  • Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players
  • Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments
  • Current trends impacting the growth of the Beta-glucan market
  • The domestic and international presence of companies within the Beta-glucan market

