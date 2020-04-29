Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Beta-glucan Market Segmentation Along With Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing To Growth 2020-2030

The latest report on the Beta-glucan market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Beta-glucan market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Beta-glucan market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Beta-glucan market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Beta-glucan market.

The report reveals that the Beta-glucan market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Beta-glucan market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Beta-glucan market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Beta-glucan market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

Key Segments Covered

By Source Cereal Oats Barley



Yeast

Others (mushroom)

By functionality Soluble beta-glucan Insoluble beta-glucan

By Application Food & Beverages Bakery Products Health & Dietary Supplements Dairy & Frozen Products Cosmetics & Personal Care Others ( Animal Feed)



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Associated British Foods Plc.

Biotec Pharmacon ASA (Biotec BetaGlucans AS)

Biothera the Immune Health Company

Ceapro Inc.

Immuno Medic AS

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Super Beta Glucan (SBG) Inc.

Groupe Soufflet S.A (AIT Ingredients)

Tate & Lyle plc. (Tate & Lyle Oats Ingredients)

Zilor Inc. (Biorigin)

