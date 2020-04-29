Coronavirus’ business impact: Carbon Dioxide / CO2 Market Growth, Forecast and Value Chain 2018 to 2026

The presented market report on the global Carbon Dioxide / CO2 market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Carbon Dioxide / CO2 market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Carbon Dioxide / CO2 market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Carbon Dioxide / CO2 market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Carbon Dioxide / CO2 market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Carbon Dioxide / CO2 market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Carbon Dioxide / CO2 Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Carbon Dioxide / CO2 market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Carbon Dioxide / CO2 market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape in the research study on carbon dioxide market offers detailed information on the key stakeholders having a stronghold in the carbon dioxide market. Various prospects of the key players in the carbon dioxide market, such as product portfolio, technological innovations, key differential strategies, and other financials have been extensively covered. The report on carbon dioxide market features key companies such as Linde Group, Air Liquide, Praxair Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Gulf Cryo, Abdullah Hashim Industrial & Equipment Co. Ltd, and many more.

Air Liquide, a key company in the CO 2 market, invested over US$ 33 Mn to produce carbon dioxide and nitrogen for Coca-Cola FEMSA in Colombia in 2016, thereby entering the Colombian industrial gas market. Moreover, the company signed an agreement with AVR in 2018, in a bid to facilitate the storage and distribution of liquid carbon dioxide recovered from the AVR carbon dioxide capture systems in the Netherlands.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., a leading player in the carbon dioxide market, acquired EPCO Carbon Dioxide Products, Inc., a privately-held producer and marketer of liquid carbon dioxide. This acquisition included 12 CO2 purification and liquefaction plants and distribution assets.

The Linde Group, a prominent player in the carbon dioxide market, announced the establishment of a 250 TPD carbon dioxide facility for food and beverage producers and chemical manufacturers in Texas, US.

Know more about the competitive scenario in the carbon dioxide market to understand key differential strategies of market participants.

Definition

Carbon dioxide refers to a colorless and gas present naturally in the atmosphere. Carbon dioxide is fundamentally a greenhouse gas, which is crucial for the earth’s ecosystem. Carbon dioxide is recovered for multiple diverse applications from flue gases, as a by-product from the manufacture of hydrogen for ammonia synthesis, from limekilns and many other sources.

About the Report

The report on carbon dioxide market is comprehensive research study analyzing various pivotal aspects central to the carbon dioxide market space. Prominent factors impacting growth in terms of demand and sales of carbon dioxide such as trends, drivers, restraints and business potential are covered in this report on carbon dioxide market. The report on carbon dioxide market comprises of a historical analysis, present carbon dioxide market scenario and futuristic projections on carbon dioxide across key regions.

Market Structure

The carbon dioxide market is segmented on the basis of production, by delivery mode, by end use, and by region. By production, the carbon dioxide market has been segmented into combustion and biological. By delivery mode, the carbon dioxide market has been classified into centralized and onsite. By end use, the carbon dioxide market has been segmented into metal manufacturing and fabrication, food and beverage, pulp and paper, oil and gas, healthcare, chemical, and other industries. The carbon dioxide market has been assessed across key regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China, and MEA

Additional Questions Answered

Apart from the aforementioned information, the carbon dioxide market report sheds light on additional questions such as:

Which is the most lucrative end use industry for carbon dioxide market from a profit standpoint?

Which is the most remunerative region for carbon dioxide market?

Which is the most versatile process of production for carbon dioxide?

What are the major impediments hindering growth of carbon dioxide market?

Research Methodology

The report on carbon dioxide market is an all-inclusive compilation of facts gleaned by leveraging a meticulous research methodology. Primary and secondary research sources have been extensively used to procure vital data points and statistics on carbon dioxide market. The data obtained from these robust methodologies and other credible sources are triangulated to offer unbiased information on the growth course of carbon dioxide market.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Carbon Dioxide / CO2 market segments are included in the report.

Essential Takeaways from the Carbon Dioxide / CO2 Market Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Carbon Dioxide / CO2 market

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the value chain of the Carbon Dioxide / CO2 market

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Carbon Dioxide / CO2 market

Important queries related to the Carbon Dioxide / CO2 market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Carbon Dioxide / CO2 market? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Carbon Dioxide / CO2 market during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in region 1? How is the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Carbon Dioxide / CO2 ? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 2 and region 3?

Why Choose Fact.MR