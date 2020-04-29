Coronavirus’ business impact: Cocoa Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted until 2026

The latest report on the Cocoa market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Cocoa market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Cocoa market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the Cocoa market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Cocoa market.

The report reveals that the Cocoa market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the Cocoa market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Cocoa market.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Cocoa market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

increasing demand for cocoa in the conventional sub-segment in Western Europe is expected to fuel growth of the cocoa market in this region. The Western Europe market is projected to gain 233 BPS by 2026 end over 2016. The cocoa market in North America is likely to witness substantial growth in terms of value throughout the forecast period. North America followed Western Europe closely in terms of market share in 2016, with a projected value share of over 20%. The North America cocoa market is anticipated to gain 23 BPS by 2026 end over 2016. In terms of CAGR, the Western Europe cocoa market is estimated to register the highest value CAGR of 4.1% with North America standing at the second position with 3.5% value CAGR.

Swiss chocolate manufacturer The Barry Callebaut Group opens first ever cocoa powder based beverage products academy

Switzerland based chocolate manufacturer The Barry Callebaut Group opened its first cocoa powder based beverage products academy in 2016 – Van Houten Beverage, Sweden – to enter into this business segment. In 2016, U.S based Cargrill Incorporated introduced cocoa powder with intense dark red colour in its product offerings in Indonesia for application in chocolate ice-creams, drinks, and desserts. Another U.S. based manufacturer, Carlyle Cocoa has acquired speciality in manufacturing six different cocoa powder varieties differentiated on the basis of pH range, while the rest of the ingredients remain the same.

Important Doubts Related to the Cocoa Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Cocoa market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Cocoa market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Cocoa market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

