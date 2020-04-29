Coronavirus’ business impact: Fumed Silica Market – Quantitative Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2018 to 2028

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Fumed Silica market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Fumed Silica market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Fumed Silica market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Fumed Silica market.

As per the report, the Fumed Silica market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Fumed Silica market are highlighted in the report. Although the Fumed Silica market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Important Findings of the Report

Analysis of the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the market

Competition analysis within the Fumed Silica market

Notable observable trends across various regional markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

Pricing strategies and market structure of the Fumed Silica market in different geographies

Regulatory and government policies impacting the Fumed Silica market

Segmentation of the Fumed Silica Market

This chapter of the report highlights the current market size (US$) and includes the volume analysis and forecast for various geographical regions.

The application analysis in the report offers a clear understanding of how the Fumed Silica is used in different applications.

This chapter of the report throws light on the supply-demand pattern for the different products within the Fumed Silica market.

Competitive Landscape

The fumed silica market report covers profiles of key participants to cover important aspects of competitive environment in the fumed silica market. Thorough and insightful information about market players, including key financials, and product portfolio, along with information about new technologies adopted and new product launches by market players, is covered in the fumed silica market report.

Market players featured in the report include Cabot Corp, Evonik Industries AG, Wacker Chemie AG, DowDuPont Inc., Tokuyama Corporation, OCI Company Ltd., Orisil, Kemitura A/S, Chiefeng Shengsen Silicon Technology Development Co., Ltd, Gelest Inc., and Henan Xunyu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Key Developments

A mounting number of players in the fumed silica market are eyeing the lucrative opportunities in the Chinese market for fumed silica, which is outpacing the growth of other regional markets.

Cabot Corp formed a joint venture with Inner Mongolia Hengyecheng Silicone Co., Ltd. increase fumed silica production in China. The companies have invested over US$ 60 million in the new fumed silica production capacity to establish a strong position in the rapidly expanding market for fumed silica in China. The Cobot Corp has also invested over US$ 80 million in its new fumed silica capacity in Kentucky, USA, which is adjacent to silicone monomers plant of Dow Corning, an American supplier of silicone products.

Another popular trend in the fumed silica market is that a majority of market players, such as Wacker Chemie AG, Evonik Industries AG, and Cabot Corp., have increased the prices of fumed silica due to a rise in raw materials and transportation prices.

Definition

Fumed silica is prepared through a chemical reaction that involved burning Silicon tetrachloride or tetrachlorosilane (SiCl 4 ) in hydrogen-oxygen flames, which ends in producing the smoke of SiO 2 . Fumed silica is also called pyrogenic silica and it is commonly used in a variety of industrial applications such as silicone rubber, paints & coating, adhesives, and unsaturated polyester resins.

About the Report

The Fact.MR study features insightful information about critical dynamics of the fumed silica market to help readers to fathom current growth parameters and future prospects of the fumed silica market. This study is a seamless presentation of unique insights on how the fumed silica market will grow during 2018-2028 along with the prediction of market growth in terms of market size (US$ million) and market volume (tons).

Segmentation

The information about the growth prospects of the fumed silica market is broadly segmented according to geographical regions, product types, and applications of fumed silica. Based on the growth parameters of the fumed silica market in various geographical regions, the growth prospects of the fumed silica market are segmented into seven regions – North America, Latin America and Middle East & Africa (LAMEA), Europe, China, India, Japan, and South East Asia and Pacific.

According to product types of fumed silica, the fumed silica market is segmented into two categories – hydrophilic and hydrophobic. Based on the applications of fumed silica, growth prospects of the fumed silica market are segmented into five major applications – silicone rubber, paints & coatings, unsaturated polyester resins, adhesives & sealant, and healthcare & personal care.

Additional Questions Answered

Information presented in the Fact.MR report on fumed silica market can help market players to understand the growth prospects of the market. With the help of this information, market players can plan their upcoming business strategies, which can lead to them gain competitive advantages in the fumed silica market.

The report answers numerous market-related questions for market players, which can help them to make well-informed and critical decisions to strengthen their position in the fumed silica market in the upcoming years. Some of the important questions about the fumed silica market that are answered in the report are:

What impact do the statistics of the global chemical sales have on the growth of the fumed silica market?

What are the winning strategies of manufacturers in the fumed silica markets in developed regions?

Why are most market players preferring to invest in the European fumed silica market?

How will the political status quo in emerging economies impact growth of the fumed silica market?

Why are most companies shifting their focus away from hydrophilic fumed silica to hydrophobic fumed silica from?

Research Methodology

A holistic approach and unique methodology is followed while conducting a thorough research about the fumed silica market to conclude the growth prospects of the market during 2018-2028. Accurate conclusions about the future growth of the fumed silica market mentioned in the report are drawn by carrying out secondary and primary research on the current growth avenues in the fumed silica market.

Historical and recent data obtained at the end of the comprehensive secondary research about the fumed silica market is combined with the information gained through primary market research, which involves all the leading stakeholders, including manufacturers and distributors, in the fumed silica market.

Fact.MR ensures the reliability of all the conclusions and insights about the growth prospects of the fumed silica market mentioned in the report.

Important questions pertaining to the Fumed Silica market catered to in the report:

What is the projected revenue generated by the Fumed Silica market in 2018? What are the future prospects of the Fumed Silica market post the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the scope for innovation in the Fumed Silica market? How have government policies impacted the growth of the Fumed Silica market? Which region has the highest concentration of tier 1 companies?

