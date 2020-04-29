COVID-19: Potential impact on District Cooling Market to Make Great Impact in near Future by 2027

District Cooling Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The District Cooling Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the District Cooling Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

The report analyzes the market of District Cooling by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes District Cooling definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.

COVID-19 Impact on District Cooling Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global District Cooling market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the District Cooling market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

By Market Players:

Market Segmentation:

The study provides a decisive view of the global district cooling market by segmenting it in terms of end-user. This segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. The regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for district cooling in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report also covers the demand for district cooling in individual end-user segments across all regions.

Competitive Landscape:

The section covers detailed competitive matrix, company market share, and company profiles of the key players operating in the district cooling market. These players include

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (EMPOWER)

Engie, Veolia

ADC Energy Systems LLC

Emirates District Cooling LLC

Stellar Energy

Keppel DHCS Pte. Ltd

Logstor A/S

Shinryo Corporation

Dalkia, Singapore Power (SP) Group

Alfa Laval AB

These companies have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business segments, and recent developments.

Key active players in the market are engaged in expansion, merger & acquisition, and new contracts in order maintain their share in the district cooling market. For instance, in January 2017, EMPOWER announced it had completed the second phase of providing district cooling services to Jumeirah project area, including Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, and The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management. The total capacity of the initial cooling energy is 10,000 RT delivered by the main cooling plant.

Research Methodology:

In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile the research report.

Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key players operating in various application areas have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding.

Secondary research also includes recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. These have proved to be reliable, effective, and successful approaches for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Global District Cooling Market, by End-user

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global District Cooling Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France Sweden Germany Italy Finland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China Malaysia Singapore South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest Latin America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar Oman Kuwait Bahrain Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of the district cooling market trends and shares from 2018 to 2027 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

List of key developments made by major players in the district cooling market

List of key factors that are useful for building a roadmap of upcoming growth opportunities for the district cooling market at global, regional, and country levels

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and a detailed competition landscape of major players to help understand the market competition level

Porter’s Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

