COVID-19: Potential impact on Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate 2019-2029

Analysis of the Global Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market

The recent market study suggests that the global Enzyme Replacement Therapy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% between 2019 and 2029 and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029.

The study offers a microscopic view of the various segments and sub-segments of the Enzyme Replacement Therapy market and accurately represents the data using informative tables, graphs, and figures. The objective of the report is to assist readers to make informed business decisions and improve their position in the global Enzyme Replacement Therapy market landscape post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Segmentation Analysis of the Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market

The Enzyme Replacement Therapy market study offers a detailed understanding of the consumption, demand, and pricing structure of each product.

The Enzyme Replacement Therapy market report evaluates how the Enzyme Replacement Therapy is being utilized by various end-users.

By Region

The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Enzyme Replacement Therapy market in different regions including:

Market Segmentation by Therapeutic Condition

Based on therapeutic condition, global ERT market has been segmented into fabry disease, gaucher disease, mucopolysaccharidosis, Pompe disease, lysosomal acid lipase deficiency, and others. Among these, the lysosomal acid lipase deficiency segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. The mucopolysaccharidosis segment is expected to register a market share of 24.0% in 2028.

Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

Route of administration of ERT covered in this report includes oral and injectable. The injectable segment held the highest market share and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period owing to increase in the demand for injectable ERT drugs. In addition, this segment is expected to register a market share of 86.6% in 2028.

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Distribution channels of ERT covered in this report include hospital pharmacies, specialty treatment pharmacies, and retail pharmacies. The specialty treatment pharmacies segment held the largest market share and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The hospital pharmacies segment is also anticipated to occupy a significant market share over the forecast period.

Key Regions

Geographically, the global ERT market has been segmented into eight major regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan (APEJ), China, Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of revenue, North America has been estimated to account for the highest share of the global ERT market with approximately 25%-30% by the end of 2017. On the other hand, revenue from the market in Western Europe is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

