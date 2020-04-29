Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Report Top-Companies Offerings And Market By End-User Segments Forecasted Till 2026

The report named, * Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Insights, Forecast to 2026 * has been added to the archive of market research studies by QY Research. The industry experts and researchers have offered reliable and precise analysis of the global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market in view of numerous aspects such as growth factors, challenges, limitations, developments, trends, and growth opportunities. This report will surely act as a handy instrument for the market participants to develop effective strategies with an aim to reinforce their market positions. This report offers pin-point analysis of the changing dynamics and emerging trends in the global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market.

The report has also focused on the competitive landscape and the key strategies deployed by the market participants to strengthen their presence in the global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market. This helps the competitors in taking well-versed business decisions by having overall insights of the market scenario. Leading players operating in the global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market comprising , Yadea, AIMA, Lvyuan, Sunra, TAILG, Lima, BYVIN, Zongshen Electric Motorcycle, Wuyang Honda, HONG ER DA, Lvjia, Slane, Opai Electric, Supaq, Xiaodao Ebike, Sykee, Aucma EV, Accell Group, Terra Motor, Govecs, Gazelle, ZEV, Zero Motorcycles Electric Motorcycle and Scooter are also profiled in the report.

Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to boost the global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market growth in the years to come. Besides, authors of the report have shed light on the factors that may hamper the growth of the global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market.The report also helps in understanding the global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market through key segments including application, product type, and end user. This analysis is based on various parameters such as CGAR, share, size, production, and consumption.The leading industry experts have also scrutinized the global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market from a geographical point of view, keeping in view the potential countries and their regions. Market participants can rely on the regional analysis provided by them to sustain revenues.

Market Segmentation

The extensive report on the global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.

The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.

Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Segmentation by Product

, Electric Motorcycle, Electric Scooter Electric Motorcycle and Scooter

Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Segmentation by Application

, E-Commerce, Retail Store

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electric Motorcycle and Scooter industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Electric Motorcycle

1.4.3 Electric Scooter

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 E-Commerce

1.5.3 Retail Store

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Industry

1.6.1.1 Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Production by Regions

4.1 Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Import & Export (2015-2020) 5 Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE 6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Yadea

8.1.1 Yadea Corporation Information

8.1.2 Yadea Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Yadea Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Yadea Product Description

8.1.5 Yadea Recent Development

8.2 AIMA

8.2.1 AIMA Corporation Information

8.2.2 AIMA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 AIMA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 AIMA Product Description

8.2.5 AIMA Recent Development

8.3 Lvyuan

8.3.1 Lvyuan Corporation Information

8.3.2 Lvyuan Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Lvyuan Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Lvyuan Product Description

8.3.5 Lvyuan Recent Development

8.4 Sunra

8.4.1 Sunra Corporation Information

8.4.2 Sunra Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Sunra Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Sunra Product Description

8.4.5 Sunra Recent Development

8.5 TAILG

8.5.1 TAILG Corporation Information

8.5.2 TAILG Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 TAILG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 TAILG Product Description

8.5.5 TAILG Recent Development

8.6 Lima

8.6.1 Lima Corporation Information

8.6.2 Lima Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Lima Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Lima Product Description

8.6.5 Lima Recent Development

8.7 BYVIN

8.7.1 BYVIN Corporation Information

8.7.2 BYVIN Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 BYVIN Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 BYVIN Product Description

8.7.5 BYVIN Recent Development

8.8 Zongshen Electric Motorcycle

8.8.1 Zongshen Electric Motorcycle Corporation Information

8.8.2 Zongshen Electric Motorcycle Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Zongshen Electric Motorcycle Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Zongshen Electric Motorcycle Product Description

8.8.5 Zongshen Electric Motorcycle Recent Development

8.9 Wuyang Honda

8.9.1 Wuyang Honda Corporation Information

8.9.2 Wuyang Honda Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Wuyang Honda Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Wuyang Honda Product Description

8.9.5 Wuyang Honda Recent Development

8.10 HONG ER DA

8.10.1 HONG ER DA Corporation Information

8.10.2 HONG ER DA Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 HONG ER DA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 HONG ER DA Product Description

8.10.5 HONG ER DA Recent Development

8.11 Lvjia

8.11.1 Lvjia Corporation Information

8.11.2 Lvjia Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Lvjia Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Lvjia Product Description

8.11.5 Lvjia Recent Development

8.12 Slane

8.12.1 Slane Corporation Information

8.12.2 Slane Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Slane Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Slane Product Description

8.12.5 Slane Recent Development

8.13 Opai Electric

8.13.1 Opai Electric Corporation Information

8.13.2 Opai Electric Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Opai Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Opai Electric Product Description

8.13.5 Opai Electric Recent Development

8.14 Supaq

8.14.1 Supaq Corporation Information

8.14.2 Supaq Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Supaq Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Supaq Product Description

8.14.5 Supaq Recent Development

8.15 Xiaodao Ebike

8.15.1 Xiaodao Ebike Corporation Information

8.15.2 Xiaodao Ebike Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Xiaodao Ebike Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Xiaodao Ebike Product Description

8.15.5 Xiaodao Ebike Recent Development

8.16 Sykee

8.16.1 Sykee Corporation Information

8.16.2 Sykee Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Sykee Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Sykee Product Description

8.16.5 Sykee Recent Development

8.17 Aucma EV

8.17.1 Aucma EV Corporation Information

8.17.2 Aucma EV Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Aucma EV Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Aucma EV Product Description

8.17.5 Aucma EV Recent Development

8.18 Accell Group

8.18.1 Accell Group Corporation Information

8.18.2 Accell Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 Accell Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Accell Group Product Description

8.18.5 Accell Group Recent Development

8.19 Terra Motor

8.19.1 Terra Motor Corporation Information

8.19.2 Terra Motor Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.19.3 Terra Motor Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Terra Motor Product Description

8.19.5 Terra Motor Recent Development

8.20 Govecs

8.20.1 Govecs Corporation Information

8.20.2 Govecs Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.20.3 Govecs Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Govecs Product Description

8.20.5 Govecs Recent Development

8.21 Gazelle

8.21.1 Gazelle Corporation Information

8.21.2 Gazelle Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.21.3 Gazelle Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Gazelle Product Description

8.21.5 Gazelle Recent Development

8.22 ZEV

8.22.1 ZEV Corporation Information

8.22.2 ZEV Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.22.3 ZEV Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 ZEV Product Description

8.22.5 ZEV Recent Development

8.23 Zero Motorcycles

8.23.1 Zero Motorcycles Corporation Information

8.23.2 Zero Motorcycles Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.23.3 Zero Motorcycles Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 Zero Motorcycles Product Description

8.23.5 Zero Motorcycles Recent Development 10 Production Forecasts by Regions

10.1 Global Top Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

10.2 Global Top Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

10.3 Key Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Production Regions Forecast

10.3.1 North America

10.3.2 Europe

10.3.3 China

10.3.4 Japan

10.3.5 South Korea

10.3.6 India 11 Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Consumption Forecast by Region

11.1 Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.2 North America Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.3 Europe Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.4 Asia Pacific Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.5 Latin America Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11.6 Middle East and Africa Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Sales Channels

11.2.2 Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Distributors

11.3 Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

