Global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Report To Observer Significant Development: Global Market Opportunities, Market Risk To 2026

The report named, *Global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application* has been added to the archive of market research studies by QY Research. The industry experts and researchers have offered reliable and precise analysis of the global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) market in view of numerous aspects such as growth factors, challenges, limitations, developments, trends, and growth opportunities. This report will surely act as a handy instrument for the market participants to develop effective strategies with an aim to reinforce their market positions. This report offers pin-point analysis of the changing dynamics and emerging trends in the global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) market.
The report has also focused on the competitive landscape and the key strategies deployed by the market participants to strengthen their presence in the global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) market. This helps the competitors in taking well-versed business decisions by having overall insights of the market scenario. Leading players operating in the global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) market comprising ,, Thermo King, , Carrier, , DENSO, , Zanotti, , Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, , Hwasung Thermo, , Hubbard Products, , Kingtec, , Dongin Thermo, , Schmitz Cargobull, , Zhengzhou Kaixue, , SONGZ, , Xinxiang Huatai, , Xiangyang Hanxue are also profiled in the report.
Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to boost the global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) market growth in the years to come. Besides, authors of the report have shed light on the factors that may hamper the growth of the global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) market.The report also helps in understanding the global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) market through key segments including application, product type, and end user. This analysis is based on various parameters such as CGAR, share, size, production, and consumption.The leading industry experts have also scrutinized the global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) market from a geographical point of view, keeping in view the potential countries and their regions. Market participants can rely on the regional analysis provided by them to sustain revenues.
Market Segmentation
The extensive report on the global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) market includes an executive summary that gives a brief description of the overall market, its drivers, restraints, leading segments, and competitive landscape. Each part of the executive is separately explained in the research report through dedicated chapters. The chapters are complete with precise calculations through charts and graphs.
The publication also includes individual chapters on various segments present in the market and the relevant sub-segments. Analysts have provided historical revenues and estimated revenues for all of the segments. Sales of products and the evolution of end-users have also been studied in the research report. The chapter on geographical analysis assesses the regional markets. It takes a granular view of the changing socio-political conditions, weather changes, and annual budgets of nations to determine their impact on the overall market.
Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Segmentation by Product
The, Truck, Van, Trailer
Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Segmentation by Application
Food or Beverages, Pharmaceuticals or Chemicals, Plants or Flowers, Others,
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) market?
TOC
1 Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Overview
1.1 Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Product Overview
1.2 Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Truck
1.2.2 Van
1.2.3 Trailer
1.3 Global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Industry
1.5.1.1 Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) by Application
4.1 Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Segment by Application
4.1.1 Food or Beverages
4.1.2 Pharmaceuticals or Chemicals
4.1.3 Plants or Flowers
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) by Application
4.5.2 Europe Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) by Application 5 North America Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Business
10.1 Thermo King
10.1.1 Thermo King Corporation Information
10.1.2 Thermo King Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Thermo King Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Thermo King Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Products Offered
10.1.5 Thermo King Recent Development
10.2 Carrier
10.2.1 Carrier Corporation Information
10.2.2 Carrier Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Carrier Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Thermo King Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Products Offered
10.2.5 Carrier Recent Development
10.3 DENSO
10.3.1 DENSO Corporation Information
10.3.2 DENSO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 DENSO Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 DENSO Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Products Offered
10.3.5 DENSO Recent Development
10.4 Zanotti
10.4.1 Zanotti Corporation Information
10.4.2 Zanotti Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Zanotti Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Zanotti Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Products Offered
10.4.5 Zanotti Recent Development
10.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
10.5.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Corporation Information
10.5.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Products Offered
10.5.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Recent Development
10.6 Hwasung Thermo
10.6.1 Hwasung Thermo Corporation Information
10.6.2 Hwasung Thermo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Hwasung Thermo Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Hwasung Thermo Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Products Offered
10.6.5 Hwasung Thermo Recent Development
10.7 Hubbard Products
10.7.1 Hubbard Products Corporation Information
10.7.2 Hubbard Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Hubbard Products Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Hubbard Products Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Products Offered
10.7.5 Hubbard Products Recent Development
10.8 Kingtec
10.8.1 Kingtec Corporation Information
10.8.2 Kingtec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Kingtec Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Kingtec Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Products Offered
10.8.5 Kingtec Recent Development
10.9 Dongin Thermo
10.9.1 Dongin Thermo Corporation Information
10.9.2 Dongin Thermo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Dongin Thermo Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Dongin Thermo Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Products Offered
10.9.5 Dongin Thermo Recent Development
10.10 Schmitz Cargobull
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Schmitz Cargobull Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Schmitz Cargobull Recent Development
10.11 Zhengzhou Kaixue
10.11.1 Zhengzhou Kaixue Corporation Information
10.11.2 Zhengzhou Kaixue Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Zhengzhou Kaixue Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Zhengzhou Kaixue Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Products Offered
10.11.5 Zhengzhou Kaixue Recent Development
10.12 SONGZ
10.12.1 SONGZ Corporation Information
10.12.2 SONGZ Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 SONGZ Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 SONGZ Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Products Offered
10.12.5 SONGZ Recent Development
10.13 Xinxiang Huatai
10.13.1 Xinxiang Huatai Corporation Information
10.13.2 Xinxiang Huatai Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Xinxiang Huatai Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Xinxiang Huatai Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Products Offered
10.13.5 Xinxiang Huatai Recent Development
10.14 Xiangyang Hanxue
10.14.1 Xiangyang Hanxue Corporation Information
10.14.2 Xiangyang Hanxue Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Xiangyang Hanxue Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Xiangyang Hanxue Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Products Offered
10.14.5 Xiangyang Hanxue Recent Development 11 Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
