Handheld Screwdrivers Market 2020-2026: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is a highly detailed and meticulous account of almost all key aspects of the global Handheld Screwdrivers market. It digs deep into market dynamics including growth drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Market players can use the research study to tighten their grip on the global Handheld Screwdrivers market as they gain sound understanding of market competition, regional growth, segmentation, and different cost structures. The report provides accurate market outlook in relation to CAGR, market size by value and volume, and market shares. It also provides carefully calculated and validated market figures related but not limited to revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, and price.

As part of global economic outlook, the report brings to light current and future market scenarios that need to be considered when planning business strategies. Furthermore, it analyzes pricing strategies of manufacturers and gives a thorough breakdown of raw material and other costs. The regional assessment of the global Handheld Screwdrivers market includes a broad evaluation of top markets such as North America, Europe, China, the MEA, and India. All of the segments, be them of the application, product, or geographical category, are analyzed on the basis of vital factors, viz. market share, consumption, revenue, volume, market size, and CAGR.

Besides a dashboard view of the vendor landscape and important company profiles, the competitive analysis offers an encyclopedic examination of the market structure. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. The intensity map prepared by our analysts helps to get a quick view of the presence of several players in the global Handheld Screwdrivers market. The report also provides a footprint matrix of key players of the global Handheld Screwdrivers market. It dives deep into growth strategies, sales footprint, production footprint, and product and application portfolios of prominent names of the industry.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Handheld Screwdrivers Market are:Stanley Black & Decker, TTI, Bosch, Makita, Ken Holding, Positec, FEIN Power Tools, Jiangsu Dongcheng, Hitachi, Hilti, Kawasaki, Sumake, Chervon Holdings, Ozito, Dixon Automatic, Mountz, ASA Enterprise Corp, Kilews

Global Handheld Screwdrivers Market by Product Type: Electric Screwdrivers, Pneumatic Screwdrivers

Global Handheld Screwdrivers Market by Application: Industrial, Household

The analysts have studied the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors influencing the growth of the global Handheld Screwdrivers market. In addition, they have offered an all-encompassing evaluation of their ripple effects on the global Handheld Screwdrivers market. The comprehensive opportunity analysis included in the report helps players to secure a strong position and cash in on lucrative prospects in the global Handheld Screwdrivers market. It sheds light on other important factors impacting the growth trajectory and trends of the global Handheld Screwdrivers market.

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Handheld Screwdrivers market?

How will the global Handheld Screwdrivers market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Handheld Screwdrivers market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Handheld Screwdrivers market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Handheld Screwdrivers market throughout the forecast period?

Table Of Content

1 Handheld Screwdrivers Market Overview

1.1 Handheld Screwdrivers Product Overview

1.2 Handheld Screwdrivers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Electric Screwdrivers

1.2.2 Pneumatic Screwdrivers

1.3 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Handheld Screwdrivers Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Handheld Screwdrivers Industry

1.5.1.1 Handheld Screwdrivers Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Handheld Screwdrivers Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Handheld Screwdrivers Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Handheld Screwdrivers Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Handheld Screwdrivers Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Handheld Screwdrivers Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Handheld Screwdrivers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Handheld Screwdrivers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Handheld Screwdrivers Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Handheld Screwdrivers Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Handheld Screwdrivers as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Handheld Screwdrivers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Handheld Screwdrivers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Handheld Screwdrivers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Handheld Screwdrivers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Handheld Screwdrivers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Handheld Screwdrivers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Handheld Screwdrivers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Handheld Screwdrivers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Handheld Screwdrivers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Handheld Screwdrivers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Screwdrivers Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Screwdrivers Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Handheld Screwdrivers by Application

4.1 Handheld Screwdrivers Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial

4.1.2 Household

4.2 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Handheld Screwdrivers Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Handheld Screwdrivers by Application

4.5.2 Europe Handheld Screwdrivers by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Handheld Screwdrivers by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Handheld Screwdrivers by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Handheld Screwdrivers by Application

5 North America Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Handheld Screwdrivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Handheld Screwdrivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Handheld Screwdrivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Handheld Screwdrivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Handheld Screwdrivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Handheld Screwdrivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Handheld Screwdrivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Handheld Screwdrivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Screwdrivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Screwdrivers Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Screwdrivers Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Handheld Screwdrivers Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Handheld Screwdrivers Business

10.1 Stanley Black & Decker

10.1.1 Stanley Black & Decker Corporation Information

10.1.2 Stanley Black & Decker Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Stanley Black & Decker Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Stanley Black & Decker Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

10.1.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Development

10.2 TTI

10.2.1 TTI Corporation Information

10.2.2 TTI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 TTI Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Stanley Black & Decker Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

10.2.5 TTI Recent Development

10.3 Bosch

10.3.1 Bosch Corporation Information

10.3.2 Bosch Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Bosch Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Bosch Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

10.3.5 Bosch Recent Development

10.4 Makita

10.4.1 Makita Corporation Information

10.4.2 Makita Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Makita Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Makita Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

10.4.5 Makita Recent Development

10.5 Ken Holding

10.5.1 Ken Holding Corporation Information

10.5.2 Ken Holding Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Ken Holding Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Ken Holding Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

10.5.5 Ken Holding Recent Development

10.6 Positec

10.6.1 Positec Corporation Information

10.6.2 Positec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Positec Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Positec Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

10.6.5 Positec Recent Development

10.7 FEIN Power Tools

10.7.1 FEIN Power Tools Corporation Information

10.7.2 FEIN Power Tools Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 FEIN Power Tools Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 FEIN Power Tools Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

10.7.5 FEIN Power Tools Recent Development

10.8 Jiangsu Dongcheng

10.8.1 Jiangsu Dongcheng Corporation Information

10.8.2 Jiangsu Dongcheng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Jiangsu Dongcheng Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Jiangsu Dongcheng Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

10.8.5 Jiangsu Dongcheng Recent Development

10.9 Hitachi

10.9.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.9.2 Hitachi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Hitachi Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Hitachi Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

10.9.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.10 Hilti

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Handheld Screwdrivers Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hilti Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hilti Recent Development

10.11 Kawasaki

10.11.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kawasaki Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Kawasaki Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Kawasaki Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

10.11.5 Kawasaki Recent Development

10.12 Sumake

10.12.1 Sumake Corporation Information

10.12.2 Sumake Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Sumake Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Sumake Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

10.12.5 Sumake Recent Development

10.13 Chervon Holdings

10.13.1 Chervon Holdings Corporation Information

10.13.2 Chervon Holdings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Chervon Holdings Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Chervon Holdings Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

10.13.5 Chervon Holdings Recent Development

10.14 Ozito

10.14.1 Ozito Corporation Information

10.14.2 Ozito Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Ozito Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Ozito Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

10.14.5 Ozito Recent Development

10.15 Dixon Automatic

10.15.1 Dixon Automatic Corporation Information

10.15.2 Dixon Automatic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Dixon Automatic Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Dixon Automatic Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

10.15.5 Dixon Automatic Recent Development

10.16 Mountz

10.16.1 Mountz Corporation Information

10.16.2 Mountz Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Mountz Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Mountz Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

10.16.5 Mountz Recent Development

10.17 ASA Enterprise Corp

10.17.1 ASA Enterprise Corp Corporation Information

10.17.2 ASA Enterprise Corp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 ASA Enterprise Corp Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 ASA Enterprise Corp Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

10.17.5 ASA Enterprise Corp Recent Development

10.18 Kilews

10.18.1 Kilews Corporation Information

10.18.2 Kilews Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Kilews Handheld Screwdrivers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Kilews Handheld Screwdrivers Products Offered

10.18.5 Kilews Recent Development

11 Handheld Screwdrivers Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Handheld Screwdrivers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Handheld Screwdrivers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

