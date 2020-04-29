How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Mannequin Market to Witness a Sluggish Growth Owing to Stringent Government Policies 2017 to 2022

The presented market report on the global Mannequin market published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the leading parameters that are likely to determine the growth of the Mannequin market in the forthcoming decade. Further, the study dives in deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the global scenario of the Mannequin market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The market study reveals that the Mannequin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% and reach a value of ~USXX by the end of 2029. The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Mannequin market in the assessment period. The market study predicts the course of the global Mannequin market post the COVID-19 pandemic and offers resourceful insights to market players pertaining to their business continuity strategies and more.

Mannequin Market Segmentation

The report bifurcates the Mannequin market into multiple segments to provide a clear picture of the Mannequin market at a granular level. The key segments covered in the report include region, product type, application, and more.

market players possess immense funds and resources for investing in research and development activities related to mannequins. In addition, leading market players are focusing on developing new mannequin feedstock and technologies. These factors are likely to enhance the competitive scenario of the global mannequin market in the foreseeable future.

The global mannequins market is projected to register an impressive expansion during the forecast period (2017-2022), according to a new report by Fact.MR. Fact.MR estimates the global sales of mannequins to exceed US$ 13,000 Mn in revenues by 2022-end.

Market Taxonomy

Region Product Type Target Group Feature Material North America Full Body Adults Inflatable Fiberglass Latin America Upper Body Children Plus Size Polyethylene Europe Head Infants & Toddlers Maternity Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Japan Lower Body With Wig Chrome APEJ Other Product Types Polypropylene (PP) MEA Foam Metal Wood Other Materials

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

APEJ to Register Highest CAGR in Global Mannequin Market through 2022

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is anticipated to remain the largest market for mannequins. Over one third revenue share of the global mannequin market will be accounted by sales of mannequins in APEJ throughout the forecast period. In addition, the mannequin market in APEJ is projected to register the highest CAGR through 2022, followed by North America. The market in Europe will remain comparatively more lucrative than in North America, but less lucrative than in APEJ during 2017 to 2022.

Full body mannequins will continue to be the most lucrative among products in the global mannequin market. Sales of full body and upper body mannequins are projected to register the fastest expansion in the market through 2022. Both these product types of mannequins will account for over three-fourth revenue share of the market in 2017. Demand for full body and upper body mannequins will witness a gradual rise by 2022-end.

On the basis of target group, adults segment is expected to remain dominant in the global mannequin market. Sales of adults segment of mannequin’s target group will account for over US$ 6,000 Mn by 2022-end. Infants & toddlers segment is expected to be the least lucrative target-group segment in the global mannequin market. Sales of infants and toddlers will witness a steady expansion in the market over the forecast period.

Inflatable Mannequin to Account for More Than Half Revenue Share of the Market in 2017

Based on feature, sales of inflatable mannequin are projected to account for more than half revenue share of the market in 2017. Demand for inflatable mannequins will increase significantly in the market by 2022-end. APEJ is expected to account for the largest share of revenues from sales of inflatable mannequin during the forecast period. Plus size mannequins are forecast to register the second highest CAGR in the market through 2022.

On the basis of material, fiberglass, polyethylene, and polypropylene will continue to witness the fastest expansion in the market during the forecast period. Between chrome and metal, the former is expected to account for larger revenue share of the market, whereas the latter will witness a comparatively faster expansion in sales through 2022. Revenues from sales of polyethylene and polypropylene are collectively estimated to reach nearly US$ 3,500 Mn by 2022-end.

The growth projection of each of these segments and sub-segments is accurately tracked in the report along with east-to-understand graphs and tables. Further, the market share, size, value, and Y-o-Y growth of the Mannequin market segments are included in the report.

Why Choose Fact.MR