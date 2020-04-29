Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Multiple R&D Projects in the Pipeline to Boost the Growth of the Thermal Sprayed Aluminum Coatings Market 2017 – 2025

key players are integrating this new technology into their production process. Based on the geographical region, Asia Pacific is projected to grow with a prominent market share in the global thermal sprayed aluminium market, followed by Western Europe and North America. The use of thermal sprayed aluminium coatings products in the industrial goods segment is becoming economical due to the latest innovation and developments being made in this market. Given such positive situations, it is expected that the thermal sprayed aluminium coatings market is expected to see growth in all the developing and developed region in the near future.

From the application point of view, oil & gas, marine followed by marine, automotive and aerospace industry is expected to gain traction in the market over the forecast period owing to the increasing need for protection from corrosion in harsh chemical environments.

Market Segmentation: Thermal Sprayed Aluminum Coatings Market

The Thermal Sprayed Aluminium Coatings market is segmented on the basis of application and end use industry

On the basis of application, the Thermal Sprayed Aluminium Coatings market is segmented into:

Anti-Corrosion

Decorative Coatings

Wear Resistant

Thermal Barrier

Others

On the basis of end use industry, the Thermal Sprayed Aluminium Coatings market is segmented into:

Oil & Gas

Chemical & Petrochemical

Marine

Automotive & Aerospace

Others

Regional Outlook: Thermal Sprayed Aluminium Coatings Market

Globally, in coatings market various mergers have been seen during the last decade in the Asia Pacific region. Globally, manufactures are planning to shift their manufacturing location to China to gain maximize revenue. Economies in the Asia pacific region, especially China and India, expected to play a lucrative role in the growth of the thermal sprayed aluminium coatings market in between the forecast period. Globally, the Indian thermal sprayed aluminium coatings market is expected to show double digit growth over the forecast period.

Owing to the growing adoption of sustainable technology in manufacturing globally, the thermal sprayed aluminium coatings market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in between the forecast period. Moreover, new innovative technologies and inventions in thermal sprayed aluminium coatings market expected to foster growth in the global market.

Some of the key players in the thermal sprayed aluminium coatings market are:

Metatech Thermal Spray Pvt. Ltd

Barrier Group

Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc.

Oerlikon Metco

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

