Weekly Update: Global Coronavirus Impact and Implications on Metal Casting in Automotive Market Global Industry Analysis, size, share and Forecast 2019-2032

The Metal Casting in Automotive market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nemak

Ryobi Limited

GF Automotive

Rheinmetall Automotive

Ahresty Corporation

Dynacast

Endurance

Mino Industrial

Aisin Automotive Casting

Gibbs Die Casting

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Process

Gravity Casting

High-Pressure Die Casting (HPDC)

Low-Pressure Die Casting (LPDC)

Sand Casting

By Material Type

Aluminum

Cast iron

Magnesium

Zinc

Others

Segment by Application

Body Assemblies

Engine Parts

Transmission Parts

