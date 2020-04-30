Biodegradable Packaging Material Market: Quantitative Market Analysis, Current And Future Trends 2018 to 2028

XploreMR recently published a market study “Biodegradable Packaging Market Forecast, Trend Analysis, and Competitive Tracking – Global Review 2018-2028”, which presents comprehensive analysis of the important growth parameters of the biodegradable packaging market. Imperative information about the most important macro and microeconomic factors that are complementing or restricting the growth of the biodegradable packaging market, is featured in the report. The report also provides detailed layout of information to provide dynamics of the biodegradable packaging market that are obtained at the end of thorough market research.

Manufacturers and distributors in the biodegradable packaging market can leverage the qualitative as well as quantitative information included in the XploreMR market study while making important business decisions in the coming future. The information included in the report can also help new entrants in the biodegradable packaging market to remain updated about the latest business strategies adopted by market leaders to establish stronger presence in the biodegradable packaging market in the foreseeable future. The information about the biodegradable packaging market is presented in the most seamless, chapter-wise manner in the report for the better understanding of readers.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The market report commences with the executive summary, which includes the overview of the development of the biodegradable packaging market during the period 2018-2028.

Chapter 2 – Market Introduction

With the help of the definition of the biodegradable packaging market and market structure, this chapter helps readers to understand the brief information about the growth prospects of the biodegradable packaging market.

Chapter 3 – Market Background

This chapter helps readers to understand the overall growth parameters of the global packaging market with the help of macroeconomic indicators of growth, value chain analysis, and Porter’s analysis, relate them with the growth of the biodegradable packaging market. This chapter also features market dynamics such as growth opportunities, restraints, and drivers of growth of the global market for biodegradable packaging.

Chapter 4 – Global Biodegradable Packaging Market Analysis, by Material Type

Based on the material types, the biodegradable packaging market is segmented into paper & paperboards and plastic. Paper & paperboard segment of the biodegradable packaging market is further sub-segmented into coated unbleached kraft paperboard, bleached paperboard, molded fiber pulp, and recycled paper. Plastic segment of the biodegradable packaging market is further subcategorized into poly lactic acid (PLA), polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB), starch based plastics, fossil based polymer (PCL, PBAT, PBS etc.), and polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA). Other material types featured in the report are jute and wood. This chapter provides detailed analysis of comprehensive revenue (US$ Million) and volume (Tons) during historical period 2013-2017 and forecast period 2018-2028.

Chapter 5 – Global Biodegradable Packaging Market Analysis, by Application Type

Depending on the applications of biodegradable packaging solutions, the biodegradable packaging market is segmented into six major categories – trays, bags, boxes, clamshells, films, and pouches. This chapter provides detailed analysis of the growth prospects of the biodegradable packaging market considering the comprehensive revenue (US$ Million) and volume (Tons) of various applications of biodegradable packaging solutions.

Chapter 6 – Global Biodegradable Packaging Market Analysis, by End Use Industry

The biodegradable packaging market is segmented according to its end-use industrial applications into food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care products, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods industries. This chapter provides detailed overview of the growth of the biodegradable packaging market based on its end-use industries.

Chapter 7 – Global Biodegradable Packaging Market Analysis, by Region

North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) & Russia, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific, and Japan are the leading geographical regions assessed to identify the regional growth prospects of the biodegradable packaging market. This chapter provides detailed information about the growth of the biodegradable packaging markets in each of these geographical regions.

Chapter 8 – North America Biodegradable Packaging Market Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find information about the demand for biodegradable packaging in two countries in the North American region – U.S. and Canada. This chapter provides comprehensive information about the growth of the North American market for biodegradable packaging with the help of the overview of the biodegradable packaging market in each country considering all the other sub-segments of the biodegradable packaging market. The information featured in this chapter can help readers to identify growth opportunities in the North American biodegradable packaging market.

Chapter 9 – Latin America Biodegradable Packaging Market Analysis

This chapter includes detailed information on how the Latin American biodegradable packaging market will grow during the forecast period, depending on the demand for biodegradable packaging in leading Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Peru. This chapter also focuses on providing information about the growth of leading sub-segments of the biodegradable packaging market in the region. Furthermore, this chapter also provides information about the biodegradable packaging manufacturers with a stronger presence in Latin American countries for readers to understand the competitive landscape of the Latin American biodegradable packaging market.

Chapter 10 – Europe Biodegradable Packaging Market Analysis

This chapter concentrates on the growth prospects of the market for biodegradable packaging in leading European countries such as EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), and Eastern European countries (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.). This chapter provides comprehensive information about the growth of the European market for biodegradable packaging according to its sub-segments, which can help them to envisage incremental growth in the Europe biodegradable packaging market during the forecast period.

Chapter 11 – CIS & Russia Biodegradable Packaging Market Analysis

Readers can find authentic information about the development of biodegradable packaging market in the CIS & Russian region during the forecast period, in this chapter. It also provides insights on the market attractiveness based on the primary segments of the biodegradable packaging market to define the growth prospects of the biodegradable packaging market in the CIS & Russian region.

Chapter 12 – Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Packaging Market Analysis

The chapter focuses on the growth parameters of the MEA biodegradable packaging market in leading countries in the region such as GCC countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, and South Africa. Readers can find comprehensive information about the growth prospects of the biodegradable packaging market in the Middle East & African region during the forecast period.

Chapter 13 – Asia Pacific Biodegradable Packaging Market Analysis

In this chapter, the growth of the biodegradable packaging market in Greater China, India, ASEAN countries, South Korea, and New Zealand remains the major focus. With the help the conclusions presented in this chapter, readers will be able to comprehend the growth prospects of the biodegradable packaging market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Chapter 14 – Japan Biodegradable Packaging Market Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find qualitative and quantitative information about how the biodegradable packaging market will grow in Japan during the assessment period 2018-2028. Furthermore, this chapter also provides an explanation on important market dynamics that will impact the demand for biodegradable packaging in Japan during the period.

Chapter 15 – Competition Analysis

This chapter provides a dashboard overview of the leading stakeholders in the biodegradable packaging market along with their recent developments in the market. The market players featured in this chapter are Smurfit Kappa UK Ltd., International Paper Company, WestRock Company, Mondi Limited, DS Smith PLC, Tetra Pak International S.A, Amcor Limited, Stora Enso Oyj, Toray Industries, Inc., and Kruger Inc.

Chapter 16 – Assumptions & Acronyms

This chapter provides important information about the biodegradable packaging market, which includes acronyms and assumptions, which can help readers to comprehend the information presented in the report.

Chapter 17 – Research Methodology

Readers can find information about the research methodology followed while conducting thorough research about the growth prospects of the biodegradable packaging market, in this chapter.

