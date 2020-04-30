Compact Portable Charger Market Development, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2020-2026|Anker, Samsung, Sony

Complete study of the global Compact Portable Charger market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Compact Portable Charger industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Compact Portable Charger production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Compact Portable Charger market include MI, Anker, Samsung, Sony, FSP, Panasonic, SCUD, Powerocks, Pisen, GP Batteries, Mophie, Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited), Apacer, Yoobao, Besiter, DX Power, Maxell, Intex Technologies, Romoss, Pineng Compact Portable Charger

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Compact Portable Charger industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Compact Portable Charger manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Compact Portable Charger industry.

Global Compact Portable Charger Market Segment By Type:

, Up To 10000 mAh, 10001 – 20000 mAh, Other Compact Portable Charger

Global Compact Portable Charger Market Segment By Application:

, Smartphones, Tablets, Portable Media Devices, Other

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Compact Portable Charger industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Compact Portable Charger market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Compact Portable Charger industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Compact Portable Charger market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Compact Portable Charger market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Compact Portable Charger market?

TOC

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Compact Portable Charger Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Compact Portable Charger Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Compact Portable Charger Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Up To 10000 mAh

1.4.3 10001 – 20000 mAh

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Compact Portable Charger Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Smartphones

1.5.3 Tablets

1.5.4 Portable Media Devices

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Compact Portable Charger Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Compact Portable Charger Industry

1.6.1.1 Compact Portable Charger Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Compact Portable Charger Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Compact Portable Charger Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Compact Portable Charger Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Compact Portable Charger Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Compact Portable Charger Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Compact Portable Charger Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Compact Portable Charger Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Compact Portable Charger Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Compact Portable Charger Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Compact Portable Charger Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Compact Portable Charger Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Compact Portable Charger Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Compact Portable Charger Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Compact Portable Charger Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Compact Portable Charger Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Compact Portable Charger Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Compact Portable Charger Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Compact Portable Charger Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Compact Portable Charger Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Compact Portable Charger Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Compact Portable Charger Production by Regions

4.1 Global Compact Portable Charger Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Compact Portable Charger Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Compact Portable Charger Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Compact Portable Charger Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Compact Portable Charger Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Compact Portable Charger Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Compact Portable Charger Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Compact Portable Charger Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Compact Portable Charger Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Compact Portable Charger Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Compact Portable Charger Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Compact Portable Charger Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Compact Portable Charger Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Compact Portable Charger Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Compact Portable Charger Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Compact Portable Charger Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 South Korea Compact Portable Charger Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Compact Portable Charger Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 Taiwan

4.7.1 Taiwan Compact Portable Charger Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 Taiwan Compact Portable Charger Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in Taiwan

4.7.4 Taiwan Compact Portable Charger Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Compact Portable Charger Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Compact Portable Charger Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Compact Portable Charger Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Compact Portable Charger Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Compact Portable Charger Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Compact Portable Charger Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Compact Portable Charger Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Compact Portable Charger Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Compact Portable Charger Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Compact Portable Charger Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Compact Portable Charger Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Compact Portable Charger Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Compact Portable Charger Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Compact Portable Charger Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Compact Portable Charger Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Compact Portable Charger Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Compact Portable Charger Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Compact Portable Charger Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Compact Portable Charger Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Compact Portable Charger Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Compact Portable Charger Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Compact Portable Charger Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Compact Portable Charger Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Compact Portable Charger Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Compact Portable Charger Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 MI

8.1.1 MI Corporation Information

8.1.2 MI Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 MI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 MI Product Description

8.1.5 MI Recent Development

8.2 Anker

8.2.1 Anker Corporation Information

8.2.2 Anker Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Anker Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Anker Product Description

8.2.5 Anker Recent Development

8.3 Samsung

8.3.1 Samsung Corporation Information

8.3.2 Samsung Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Samsung Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Samsung Product Description

8.3.5 Samsung Recent Development

8.4 Sony

8.4.1 Sony Corporation Information

8.4.2 Sony Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Sony Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Sony Product Description

8.4.5 Sony Recent Development

8.5 FSP

8.5.1 FSP Corporation Information

8.5.2 FSP Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 FSP Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 FSP Product Description

8.5.5 FSP Recent Development

8.6 Panasonic

8.6.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

8.6.2 Panasonic Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Panasonic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Panasonic Product Description

8.6.5 Panasonic Recent Development

8.7 SCUD

8.7.1 SCUD Corporation Information

8.7.2 SCUD Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 SCUD Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 SCUD Product Description

8.7.5 SCUD Recent Development

8.8 Powerocks

8.8.1 Powerocks Corporation Information

8.8.2 Powerocks Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Powerocks Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Powerocks Product Description

8.8.5 Powerocks Recent Development

8.9 Pisen

8.9.1 Pisen Corporation Information

8.9.2 Pisen Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Pisen Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Pisen Product Description

8.9.5 Pisen Recent Development

8.10 GP Batteries

8.10.1 GP Batteries Corporation Information

8.10.2 GP Batteries Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 GP Batteries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 GP Batteries Product Description

8.10.5 GP Batteries Recent Development

8.11 Mophie

8.11.1 Mophie Corporation Information

8.11.2 Mophie Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Mophie Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Mophie Product Description

8.11.5 Mophie Recent Development

8.12 Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited)

8.12.1 Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited) Corporation Information

8.12.2 Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited) Product Description

8.12.5 Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited) Recent Development

8.13 Apacer

8.13.1 Apacer Corporation Information

8.13.2 Apacer Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Apacer Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Apacer Product Description

8.13.5 Apacer Recent Development

8.14 Yoobao

8.14.1 Yoobao Corporation Information

8.14.2 Yoobao Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Yoobao Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Yoobao Product Description

8.14.5 Yoobao Recent Development

8.15 Besiter

8.15.1 Besiter Corporation Information

8.15.2 Besiter Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Besiter Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Besiter Product Description

8.15.5 Besiter Recent Development

8.16 DX Power

8.16.1 DX Power Corporation Information

8.16.2 DX Power Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 DX Power Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 DX Power Product Description

8.16.5 DX Power Recent Development

8.17 Maxell

8.17.1 Maxell Corporation Information

8.17.2 Maxell Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Maxell Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Maxell Product Description

8.17.5 Maxell Recent Development

8.18 Intex Technologies

8.18.1 Intex Technologies Corporation Information

8.18.2 Intex Technologies Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 Intex Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Intex Technologies Product Description

8.18.5 Intex Technologies Recent Development

8.19 Romoss

8.19.1 Romoss Corporation Information

8.19.2 Romoss Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.19.3 Romoss Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Romoss Product Description

8.19.5 Romoss Recent Development

8.20 Pineng

8.20.1 Pineng Corporation Information

8.20.2 Pineng Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.20.3 Pineng Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Pineng Product Description

8.20.5 Pineng Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Compact Portable Charger Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Compact Portable Charger Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Compact Portable Charger Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 Taiwan

10 Compact Portable Charger Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Compact Portable Charger Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Compact Portable Charger Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Compact Portable Charger Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Compact Portable Charger Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Compact Portable Charger Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Compact Portable Charger Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Compact Portable Charger Sales Channels

11.2.2 Compact Portable Charger Distributors

11.3 Compact Portable Charger Customers 12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Finding in The Global Compact Portable Charger Study 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

