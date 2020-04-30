Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) Market: Industry Trends and Developments 2019–2028

A recent market study on the global Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) market reveals that the global Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) market study includes a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) market such as the market share, value, revenue, and how each segment is expected to fair post the COVID-19 pandemic.
Segmentation of the Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) market report.
The major players profiled in this report include:
Westinghouse Electric Company
Toshiba
OKBM Afrikantov
OKB Gidropress
X-energy
CNEA & INVAP
Seaborg Technologies
IPPE & Teploelektroproekt Design
Kurchatov Institute
Areva TA (DCNS group)
Gen4 Energy
JAERI
NuScale Power LLC
KAERI
Intellectual Ventures
U-Battery consortium
RDIPE
Teploelectroproekt
The end users/applications and product categories analysis:
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-
High Temperature Reactors
Molten Salt Reactors
Liquid Metal Reactor (LMR)
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) for each application, including-
Military
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
