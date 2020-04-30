COVID-19 impact: Hormonal Contraceptive Market Trends 2020: In-Depth Analysis of Industry Growth & Forecast Up To 2027

The surging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is anticipated to have a long-term impact on the Hormonal Contraceptive market. Hence, companies in the Hormonal Contraceptive market are increasing efforts to get a hands-on for the resources they can capitalize on to minimize the impending consequences of COVID-19. Companies can now avail our recently published reports with comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 and its impact on the global market.
companies profiled in the report include ALLERGAN, Afaxys, Inc., Bayer AG, Agile Therapeutics, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., HLL Lifecare Limited, and Piramal Enterprises.
The global hormonal contraceptives market has been segmented as follows:
Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market, by Method
- Oral Contraceptives
- Transdermal Patches
- Injectable Contraceptives
- Intrauterine Contraceptives
- Vaginal Rings
Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market, by Hormones
- Progestin Only
- Combined Hormones
Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market, by Distribution Channel
- Drug Stores
- Gynecology/ Fertility Clinics
- E-commerce
- Others
Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
