COVID-19 is Impacting the Personal Cooling System Market | Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Personal Cooling System Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Personal Cooling System Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Personal Cooling System Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Personal Cooling System Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Personal Cooling System Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Personal Cooling System market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Personal Cooling System Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Personal Cooling System Market: Black Ice, Kappler, Steele, Summitstone Corporation, Texas Cool Vest, Western Fire Supply, Honeywell International, Havells India, Laird Technologies, Ambient Treapeutic, Tellurex Corporation, Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment, O2cool, Lakeland, Evapolar

>>Get Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1688440/covid-19-impact-on-global-personal-cooling-system-market

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Personal Cooling System Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Personal Cooling System Market Segmentation By Product: Evaporative Cooling Systems, Ambient Air Systems, Gel/Ice Pack Vests, PCM Garments, Liquid Circulating Systems

Global Personal Cooling System Market Segmentation By Application: Firefighters, Police Officers, Hazardous-Material Workers, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Personal Cooling System Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Personal Cooling System Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

>>>Request Customization of Report :https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1688440/covid-19-impact-on-global-personal-cooling-system-market

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Personal Cooling System Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Personal Cooling System Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Covid-19 Implications on Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Personal Cooling System Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Evaporative Cooling Systems

1.4.3 Ambient Air Systems

1.4.4 Gel/Ice Pack Vests

1.4.5 PCM Garments

1.4.6 Liquid Circulating Systems

1.5 Covid-19 Implications on Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Personal Cooling System Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Firefighters

1.5.3 Police Officers

1.5.4 Hazardous-Material Workers

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Personal Cooling System Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Personal Cooling System Industry

1.6.1.1 Personal Cooling System Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Personal Cooling System Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions

1.6.4 Proposal for Personal Cooling System Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Covid-19 Implications on Global Personal Cooling System Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Personal Cooling System Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Personal Cooling System Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Covid-19 Implications on Global Personal Cooling System, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Personal Cooling System Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Personal Cooling System Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Covid-19 Implications on Global Personal Cooling System Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Personal Cooling System Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Personal Cooling System Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Personal Cooling System Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Personal Cooling System Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Personal Cooling System Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Personal Cooling System Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Personal Cooling System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Personal Cooling System Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Personal Cooling System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Personal Cooling System Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Personal Cooling System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Personal Cooling System Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Personal Cooling System Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Personal Cooling System Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Personal Cooling System Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Personal Cooling System Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Personal Cooling System Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Personal Cooling System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Personal Cooling System Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Personal Cooling System Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Personal Cooling System Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Personal Cooling System Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Personal Cooling System Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Personal Cooling System Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Personal Cooling System Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Personal Cooling System Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Personal Cooling System Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Personal Cooling System Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Personal Cooling System Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Personal Cooling System Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Personal Cooling System Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Personal Cooling System by Country

6.1.1 North America Personal Cooling System Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Personal Cooling System Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Personal Cooling System Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Personal Cooling System Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Personal Cooling System by Country

7.1.1 Europe Personal Cooling System Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Personal Cooling System Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Personal Cooling System Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Personal Cooling System Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Personal Cooling System by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Personal Cooling System Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Personal Cooling System Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Personal Cooling System Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Personal Cooling System Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Personal Cooling System by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Personal Cooling System Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Personal Cooling System Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Personal Cooling System Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Personal Cooling System Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Cooling System by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Cooling System Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Cooling System Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Cooling System Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Personal Cooling System Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Black Ice

11.1.1 Black Ice Corporation Information

11.1.2 Black Ice Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Black Ice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Black Ice Personal Cooling System Products Offered

11.1.5 Black Ice Recent Development

11.2 Kappler

11.2.1 Kappler Corporation Information

11.2.2 Kappler Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Kappler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Kappler Personal Cooling System Products Offered

11.2.5 Kappler Recent Development

11.3 Steele

11.3.1 Steele Corporation Information

11.3.2 Steele Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Steele Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Steele Personal Cooling System Products Offered

11.3.5 Steele Recent Development

11.4 Summitstone Corporation

11.4.1 Summitstone Corporation Corporation Information

11.4.2 Summitstone Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Summitstone Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Summitstone Corporation Personal Cooling System Products Offered

11.4.5 Summitstone Corporation Recent Development

11.5 Texas Cool Vest

11.5.1 Texas Cool Vest Corporation Information

11.5.2 Texas Cool Vest Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Texas Cool Vest Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Texas Cool Vest Personal Cooling System Products Offered

11.5.5 Texas Cool Vest Recent Development

11.6 Western Fire Supply

11.6.1 Western Fire Supply Corporation Information

11.6.2 Western Fire Supply Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Western Fire Supply Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Western Fire Supply Personal Cooling System Products Offered

11.6.5 Western Fire Supply Recent Development

11.7 Honeywell International

11.7.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information

11.7.2 Honeywell International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Honeywell International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Honeywell International Personal Cooling System Products Offered

11.7.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

11.8 Havells India

11.8.1 Havells India Corporation Information

11.8.2 Havells India Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Havells India Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Havells India Personal Cooling System Products Offered

11.8.5 Havells India Recent Development

11.9 Laird Technologies

11.9.1 Laird Technologies Corporation Information

11.9.2 Laird Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Laird Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Laird Technologies Personal Cooling System Products Offered

11.9.5 Laird Technologies Recent Development

11.10 Ambient Treapeutic

11.10.1 Ambient Treapeutic Corporation Information

11.10.2 Ambient Treapeutic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Ambient Treapeutic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Ambient Treapeutic Personal Cooling System Products Offered

11.10.5 Ambient Treapeutic Recent Development

11.1 Black Ice

11.1.1 Black Ice Corporation Information

11.1.2 Black Ice Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Black Ice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Black Ice Personal Cooling System Products Offered

11.1.5 Black Ice Recent Development

11.12 Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment

11.12.1 Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment Corporation Information

11.12.2 Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment Products Offered

11.12.5 Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment Recent Development

11.13 O2cool

11.13.1 O2cool Corporation Information

11.13.2 O2cool Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 O2cool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 O2cool Products Offered

11.13.5 O2cool Recent Development

11.14 Lakeland

11.14.1 Lakeland Corporation Information

11.14.2 Lakeland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Lakeland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Lakeland Products Offered

11.14.5 Lakeland Recent Development

11.15 Evapolar

11.15.1 Evapolar Corporation Information

11.15.2 Evapolar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 Evapolar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Evapolar Products Offered

11.15.5 Evapolar Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Personal Cooling System Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Personal Cooling System Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Personal Cooling System Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Personal Cooling System Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Personal Cooling System Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Personal Cooling System Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Personal Cooling System Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Personal Cooling System Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Personal Cooling System Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Personal Cooling System Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Personal Cooling System Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Personal Cooling System Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Personal Cooling System Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Personal Cooling System Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Personal Cooling System Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Personal Cooling System Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Personal Cooling System Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Personal Cooling System Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Personal Cooling System Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Personal Cooling System Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Personal Cooling System Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Personal Cooling System Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Personal Cooling System Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Personal Cooling System Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Personal Cooling System Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.