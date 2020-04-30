COVID-19 is Impacting the Personal Cooling System Market | Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Personal Cooling System Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Personal Cooling System Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Personal Cooling System Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.
The Global Personal Cooling System Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Personal Cooling System Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Personal Cooling System market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.
Global Personal Cooling System Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.
Top Key Players of the Global Personal Cooling System Market: Black Ice, Kappler, Steele, Summitstone Corporation, Texas Cool Vest, Western Fire Supply, Honeywell International, Havells India, Laird Technologies, Ambient Treapeutic, Tellurex Corporation, Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment, O2cool, Lakeland, Evapolar
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Personal Cooling System Market Report:
✔Top Key Company Profiles.
✔Main Business and Rival Information
✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
✔Market Size And Growth Rate
✔Company Market Share
Global Personal Cooling System Market Segmentation By Product: Evaporative Cooling Systems, Ambient Air Systems, Gel/Ice Pack Vests, PCM Garments, Liquid Circulating Systems
Global Personal Cooling System Market Segmentation By Application: Firefighters, Police Officers, Hazardous-Material Workers, Others
In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Personal Cooling System Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Personal Cooling System Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.
Key questions answered in the report
*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?
*Which segment is currently leading the market?
*In which region will the market find its highest growth?
*Which players will take the lead in the market?
*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?
Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Personal Cooling System Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Personal Cooling System Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Covid-19 Implications on Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Personal Cooling System Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Evaporative Cooling Systems
1.4.3 Ambient Air Systems
1.4.4 Gel/Ice Pack Vests
1.4.5 PCM Garments
1.4.6 Liquid Circulating Systems
1.5 Covid-19 Implications on Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Personal Cooling System Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Firefighters
1.5.3 Police Officers
1.5.4 Hazardous-Material Workers
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Personal Cooling System Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Personal Cooling System Industry
1.6.1.1 Personal Cooling System Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and Personal Cooling System Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions
1.6.4 Proposal for Personal Cooling System Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Covid-19 Implications on Global Personal Cooling System Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Personal Cooling System Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Personal Cooling System Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Covid-19 Implications on Global Personal Cooling System, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global Personal Cooling System Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global Personal Cooling System Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Covid-19 Implications on Global Personal Cooling System Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Personal Cooling System Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Personal Cooling System Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Personal Cooling System Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Personal Cooling System Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Personal Cooling System Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Personal Cooling System Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Personal Cooling System Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Personal Cooling System Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Personal Cooling System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Personal Cooling System Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Personal Cooling System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Personal Cooling System Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Personal Cooling System Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Personal Cooling System Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Personal Cooling System Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Personal Cooling System Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Personal Cooling System Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Personal Cooling System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Personal Cooling System Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Personal Cooling System Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Personal Cooling System Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Personal Cooling System Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Personal Cooling System Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Personal Cooling System Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Personal Cooling System Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Personal Cooling System Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Personal Cooling System Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Personal Cooling System Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Personal Cooling System Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Personal Cooling System Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Personal Cooling System Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Personal Cooling System by Country
6.1.1 North America Personal Cooling System Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America Personal Cooling System Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America Personal Cooling System Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America Personal Cooling System Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Personal Cooling System by Country
7.1.1 Europe Personal Cooling System Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe Personal Cooling System Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Personal Cooling System Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe Personal Cooling System Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Personal Cooling System by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Personal Cooling System Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Personal Cooling System Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific Personal Cooling System Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific Personal Cooling System Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Personal Cooling System by Country
9.1.1 Latin America Personal Cooling System Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America Personal Cooling System Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America Personal Cooling System Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America Personal Cooling System Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Cooling System by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Personal Cooling System Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Cooling System Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa Personal Cooling System Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa Personal Cooling System Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Black Ice
11.1.1 Black Ice Corporation Information
11.1.2 Black Ice Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 Black Ice Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Black Ice Personal Cooling System Products Offered
11.1.5 Black Ice Recent Development
11.2 Kappler
11.2.1 Kappler Corporation Information
11.2.2 Kappler Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 Kappler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Kappler Personal Cooling System Products Offered
11.2.5 Kappler Recent Development
11.3 Steele
11.3.1 Steele Corporation Information
11.3.2 Steele Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 Steele Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Steele Personal Cooling System Products Offered
11.3.5 Steele Recent Development
11.4 Summitstone Corporation
11.4.1 Summitstone Corporation Corporation Information
11.4.2 Summitstone Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 Summitstone Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Summitstone Corporation Personal Cooling System Products Offered
11.4.5 Summitstone Corporation Recent Development
11.5 Texas Cool Vest
11.5.1 Texas Cool Vest Corporation Information
11.5.2 Texas Cool Vest Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Texas Cool Vest Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Texas Cool Vest Personal Cooling System Products Offered
11.5.5 Texas Cool Vest Recent Development
11.6 Western Fire Supply
11.6.1 Western Fire Supply Corporation Information
11.6.2 Western Fire Supply Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 Western Fire Supply Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Western Fire Supply Personal Cooling System Products Offered
11.6.5 Western Fire Supply Recent Development
11.7 Honeywell International
11.7.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information
11.7.2 Honeywell International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 Honeywell International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Honeywell International Personal Cooling System Products Offered
11.7.5 Honeywell International Recent Development
11.8 Havells India
11.8.1 Havells India Corporation Information
11.8.2 Havells India Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 Havells India Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Havells India Personal Cooling System Products Offered
11.8.5 Havells India Recent Development
11.9 Laird Technologies
11.9.1 Laird Technologies Corporation Information
11.9.2 Laird Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 Laird Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Laird Technologies Personal Cooling System Products Offered
11.9.5 Laird Technologies Recent Development
11.10 Ambient Treapeutic
11.10.1 Ambient Treapeutic Corporation Information
11.10.2 Ambient Treapeutic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 Ambient Treapeutic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Ambient Treapeutic Personal Cooling System Products Offered
11.10.5 Ambient Treapeutic Recent Development
11.12 Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment
11.12.1 Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment Corporation Information
11.12.2 Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.12.3 Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment Products Offered
11.12.5 Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment Recent Development
11.13 O2cool
11.13.1 O2cool Corporation Information
11.13.2 O2cool Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.13.3 O2cool Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 O2cool Products Offered
11.13.5 O2cool Recent Development
11.14 Lakeland
11.14.1 Lakeland Corporation Information
11.14.2 Lakeland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.14.3 Lakeland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Lakeland Products Offered
11.14.5 Lakeland Recent Development
11.15 Evapolar
11.15.1 Evapolar Corporation Information
11.15.2 Evapolar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.15.3 Evapolar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Evapolar Products Offered
11.15.5 Evapolar Recent Development
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 Personal Cooling System Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global Personal Cooling System Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global Personal Cooling System Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America Personal Cooling System Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: Personal Cooling System Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: Personal Cooling System Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: Personal Cooling System Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe Personal Cooling System Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: Personal Cooling System Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: Personal Cooling System Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: Personal Cooling System Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific Personal Cooling System Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Personal Cooling System Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Personal Cooling System Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Personal Cooling System Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America Personal Cooling System Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: Personal Cooling System Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: Personal Cooling System Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: Personal Cooling System Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa Personal Cooling System Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Personal Cooling System Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Personal Cooling System Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Personal Cooling System Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Personal Cooling System Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Personal Cooling System Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
