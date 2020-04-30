COVID-19: Potential impact on Water Purifier Market to Witness Widespread Expansion During 2019-2025

Global Water Purifier Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Water Purifier market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Water Purifier market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Water Purifier market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Water Purifier market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Water Purifier market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Water Purifier market during the assessment period.

Vital Information Enclosed in the Water Purifier Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Water Purifier market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Water Purifier market

Most recent developments in the current Water Purifier market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Water Purifier market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Water Purifier market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Water Purifier market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Water Purifier market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Water Purifier market? What is the projected value of the Water Purifier market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Water Purifier market?

Water Purifier Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Water Purifier market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Water Purifier market. The Water Purifier market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

The report also includes competitive profiling of major players engaged in developing water purifiers. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and various recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides market share analysis of major players in the water purifier market based on their 2016 revenues.

The key players in the global water purifier market include A.O. Smith Corporation, Aquatech International LLC, Best Water Technology, Brita, GmbH, Coway Co., Ltd., Culligan International Company, EcoWater Systems LLC, Eureka Forbes Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, GE Appliances, Ion Exchange, Kaz USA, Inc., Kent RO Systems Ltd., Kinetico Inc., LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Pentair Plc, Philip Electronics, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Unilever N.V. and Whirlpool Corporation.

The global water purifier market is segmented as below:

Global Water Purifier Market, By Technology

Gravity Purifier

RO Purifier

UV Purifier

Sediment Filter

Water Softener

Others

Global Water Purifier Market, By Accessories

Pitcher Filter

Under Sink Filter

Shower Filter

Faucet Mount

Water Dispenser

Replacement Filters

Counter Top

Whole House

Others

Global Water Purifier Market, By End-User

Industrial

Commercial

Household

Global Water Purifier Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan Australia Indonesia Philippines Vietnam Thailand South Korea India China Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America



