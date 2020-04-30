Demand for Granulated Sugar Translates into Revenue Opportunities for Granulated Sugar Market; COVID-19 Acts Catalyst to Market Growth

Global Granulated Sugar Market Analysis

Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Granulated Sugar market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Granulated Sugar by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.

As per the report, the Granulated Sugar market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.

Regional Outlook

The report scrutinizes the prospects of the Granulated Sugar market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.

Distribution-Supply Channel Assessment

The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global Granulated Sugar market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

Market Participants

Some of the market dominators operating in the granulated sugar market identified across the value chain include Raizen SA, Tongaat Hulett Sugar South Africa Limited, Cargill incorporation, Archer Daniels Midland, Sudzucker AG, Illovo Sugar (PTY) Limited, Dangotte Group, E.I.D Parry Limited, Nordzucker Group AG, Tereos. Brazil is the top exporter and Asia is dominant in importing Granulated Sugar.

Opportunities for Participants in the Granulated Sugar Market

A rise in population is the key factor to drive the granulated sugar market. Increase in population will directly lead to an increase in demand for granulated sugar. As the population is increasing and consumers are shifting towards more fast foods and baked products the demand for granulated sugar is increasing, which drives the market globally. In Asian countries growing urbanization puts more people into the environment where they have more access to processed food and drinks. This is also a influential factor that changes dietary habits. In the Asia Pacific region the demand for bakery products increasing which leads to an increase in demand for granulated sugar. This is a good opportunity for manufacturers to increase the production of granulated sugar and grow rapidly in the market.

The report aims to address the following pressing questions related to the Granulated Sugar market:

What is the structure of the Granulated Sugar market in region 1? What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Granulated Sugar market? How are market players adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the impact of the new food trends such as ‘clean-label’ and ‘free-from’ on the global Granulated Sugar market? Which region is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period?

Key Takeaways from the Granulated Sugar Market Report

Most effective marketing and distribution channels adopted by market players

Market attractiveness of various regional markets

Trends influencing the current dynamics of the Granulated Sugar market

Growth prospects of various market segments post the COVID-19 pandemic

Leading market players in the Granulated Sugar market

