Growth of Network Analytics Market Fluctuates amid Reduced Workforce and Travel Restrictions Imposed Due to COVID-62

Global Network Analytics Market Analysis
Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the Network Analytics market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the Network Analytics by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.
As per the report, the Network Analytics market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.
Regional Outlook
The report scrutinizes the prospects of the Network Analytics market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.
Distribution-Supply Channel Assessment
The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global Network Analytics market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.
Product Adoption Analysis
Key Players
Some of the key players in of Network Analytics market are: llot Communication, Accenture, Cisco, Bradford Networks, Ascom Holdings AG, Allot Communication, Juniper Networks, IBM and HP.
Network Analytics: Regional Overview
Presently, the market of network analytics is dominated by North America region, due to high implementation of analytics solution by many enterprises of all sizes. Moreover, the availability of scalable infrastructure, increased cyber-attacks, malware, and higher technology adoption by many organization will have positive impact on market of network analytics in this region.
In APAC region, there is rise in smartphone penetration and larger infrastructure investment by communication service providers and cloud service providers, due to this APAC region will gain high potential growth opportunities.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
Network Analytics Segments
- Network Analytics market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016
- Network Analytics Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
- Value Chain
- Network Analytics Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Network Analytics Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Network Analytics, market includes development in the following regions:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Europe
- U.K.
- France
- Germany
- Poland
- Russia
- Asia Pacific
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Greater China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- Other Middle East
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Other Africa
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
The report aims to address the following pressing questions related to the Network Analytics market:
- What is the structure of the Network Analytics market in region 1?
- What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Network Analytics market?
- How are market players adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic?
- What is the impact of the new food trends such as ‘clean-label’ and ‘free-from’ on the global Network Analytics market?
- Which region is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period?
Key Takeaways from the Network Analytics Market Report
- Most effective marketing and distribution channels adopted by market players
- Market attractiveness of various regional markets
- Trends influencing the current dynamics of the Network Analytics market
- Growth prospects of various market segments post the COVID-19 pandemic
- Leading market players in the Network Analytics market
