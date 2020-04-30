Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Heat Exchanger Antifoulants Market– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2028

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Dorf Ketal

CHIMEC SpA

Croda International Plc

CRISTOL (Krishna Antioxidants Pvt. Ltd.)

Eonchemicals

Expert Chem SERV

Chematek S.p.A

Innospec

Suez Environnement

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Dispersants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Metal Coordinators

Polymerization Inhibitors

Petrochemical

Electric Power & Metallurgy

Shipbuilding Industry

Mechanical Industry

Central Heating

Food Industry

Others

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

