Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Seed Drill Machines Market Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments 2017 to 2026

A recent market study published by Fact.MR discusses the current and future prospects of the Seed Drill Machines market. Further, the report includes an in-depth COVID-19 pandemic analysis and various factors that are likely to control the growth trajectory of the Seed Drill Machines market in the upcoming years. In addition, a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the various market segments is enclosed in the report and accurately represented in the form of tables, graphs, and figures.

The report indicates that the Seed Drill Machines market is expected to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period and reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2020. The report elaborates on the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to influence the growth of the Seed Drill Machines market in the upcoming months and evaluate the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the market.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ): A Lucrative Market for Seed Drill Machines

Demand for seed drill machines continues to grow at a brisk pace in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). The demand is especially higher in China and India, as a significant percentage of the population is engaged agriculture as a means of livelihood. The agriculture sector in both China and India is witnessing a transformation, as farm owners have to adapt to the changes in the workforce availability. According to estimates, over 10 million farm workers have shifted to non-agriculture based jobs in India over a decade. The limitation in terms of lack of labor is influencing farm owners to invest in farm machinery and equipment. The scenario is not starkly different in China, where a steady adoption of seed drill machines has been witnessed in the last decade or so.

In many countries of Asia Pacific, mechanization was limited to the use of tractors and harvesters. The use of machines for sowing remained an afterthought for many years, however, investment has witnessed a steady increase in the recent past. Although the adoption rate is impressive, there is lot of scope for further penetration of seed drill machines.

Sensing the unique opportunities in agrarian societies such as China and India, manufacturers are focusing on raising awareness on the benefits of seed drill machines. The high input and low output challenge associated with manual sowing can be countered with the use of seed drill machines, and manufacturers are positioning their products on these lines. The rising seed and fertilizer costs are putting pressures on farm owners to increase productivity, and seed drill machines have emerged as a prudent option.

Overall, the outlook on the global seed drill machines market remains positive, however, it is highly likely that growth will be sluggish over the forecast period.

