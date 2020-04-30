The impact of the coronavirus on the Insulation Blow-in Machine Market to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast Period 2018 – 2028

In April 2019, CertainTeed Corporation announced its acquisition of Norton Industries’ wood ceilings business to enhance the company’s wood ceilings and wall portfolios with a strong line of product that complement its custom wood designs from Decoustics. According to CertainTeed, the new acquisition will add to its innovation capabilities and increase presence in the high-growth architectural specialties ceilings market.

In February 2019, Owens Corning, a leading player in the insulation blow-in machine market, introduced TruDefinition® Duration FLEX™ shingles, designed to deliver improved flexibility and superior performance in harsh weather conditions as compared to standard shingles. The new product features SureNail® Technology and is made with a proprietary blend of SBS polymer modified asphalt.

Meyer Contractor Solutions

In 1946, Meyer Contractor Solutions was established as a subsidiary business for General Blower, and is currently based in Libertyville, Illinois, United States. The company specializes in manufacturing of insulation blowing machines, dry bulk material processing equipment, dust collectors, pneumatic conveyors, and vacuum collection systems.

Insulation Technology Corporation (Intec)

Founded in 1977, Insulation Technology Corporation is based in Frederick, CO, United States, and develops custom equipment solution for manufacturers and end-users. The company is an industry leader in designing and developing innovative portable insulation blowing equipment.

US GreenFiber, LLC

Founded in 2000, US GreenFiber, LLC is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, with eight manufacturing plants located throughout the U.S. and Canada. The company manufactures cellulose fiber insulation, fire, and sound products. It commits to being environmentally conscious company, using around 85% recycled material, low-energy manufacturing, and short-haul transportation.

Krendl Machine Company

Established in 1958, Krendl Machine Company is headquartered in Delphos, Ohio, and its line of business includes manufacturing industrial machinery. The company specializes in producing insulation machines and fiber moving equipment, and has developed strong customer relationship across prominent regions.

Accu1Direct Inc.

Founded in 1979, Accu1Direct Inc. is based in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, and offers a complete range of insulation and fireproofing equipment along with line of accessories for the insulation and fireproofing contractors. The company believes in simplifying and updating the component nature to offer the most reliable, efficient and affordable blowing equipment and accessories.

Additional Insights

Cellulose Remains Sought-after Material for Insulation Blow-in Machine

Cellulose will continue to remain top-selling material for insulation blow-in machines, upheld by its high recycled material content and improve safety for human contact. Cellulose sales for blown-in insulation surpassed a value of US$ 150 million, accounting for more than 60% revenue share of the insulation blow-in machine market in 2018.

According to the study, demand for portable insulation blow-in machine will remain robust in the residential sector, holding nearly 70% revenue share in the market. Portable insulation blow-in machine is gaining widespread popularity among homeowners and contractors for its easy handling and operation, amid a significant rise in DIY and home improvement activities.

The Fact.MR study on insulation blow-in machine market provides industry-based intelligence and comprehensive insights into the global market. To carry out a detailed analysis on the growth of insulation blow-in machine market for the period, 2018-2028, a unique methodology and holistic approach have been adapted.

A thorough and extensive secondary research is followed by an in-depth primary research, to obtain valuable information regarding historical and current growth parameters of the insulation blow-in machine market. In the secondary phase, trade journals, paid resources, company annual reports, press releases, and other publications were studies, while the primary research includes interviews of various industry and market experts to validate the acquired information.

