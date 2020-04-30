The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Oncology Biosimilars Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2027

COVID-19 Impact on Oncology Biosimilars Market

By Market Players:

Competitive Dynamics

Key players for oncology biosimilars market profiled in this report are Celltrion Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Biocon, Sandoz International GmbH (A Novartis Division), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., STADA Arzneimittel AG, Apotex Inc. (Apobiologix), Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. And BIOCAD.

The Oncology Biosimilars Market has been segmented as follows:

Oncology Biosimilars Market, by Drug Class, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2015-2025 G-CSF mAb Hematopoetic Agents



Oncology Biosimilars Market, by Disease Indication, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2015-2025 Breast Cancer Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Blood Cancer Leukemia Myeloid Leukemia CLL Others Non-Hodgkin\’s Lymphoma Colorectal Cancer Neutropenia Others



Oncology Biosimilars Market, by Distribution Channel, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2015-2025 Hospital Pharmacy Online Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy



Oncology Biosimilars Market Revenue, by Geography (US$ Bn), 2015-2025 North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Rest of the World Mexico Brazil Rest of ROW



