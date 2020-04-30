World coronavirus Dispatch: Sputter Coatings Market Emerging Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis by 2025

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Sputter Coatings market.

The report on the global Sputter Coatings market published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Sputter Coatings market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Sputter Coatings market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Sputter Coatings market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Sputter Coatings market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Sputter Coatings market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Market Segmentation

By Target Types

Metal and Element

Alloys

Compounds

By Application

Flat Panel Display

Solar Panel

Architectural Glass

Semiconductors

Others

By Region

North America

Western Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Rest of the World (includes Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

APEJ region is leading the global sputter coatings market

In 2015, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) possessed the maximum share of 59.6% (in terms of volume) of the global sputter coatings market and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 4.4% between 2016 and 2026.

Taiwan is set to remain a major consumer of sputter targets

In terms of consumption, Taiwan is a major consumer of sputter targets with a volume share of 35% and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. South Korea and China are other major consumer markets after Taiwan and it is expected that both countries will witness a healthy growth with collective incremental opportunity of US$ 1.04 Bn over the forecast period.

Solar industry to contribute in the demand for sputter targets in China

In China, demand for sputter targets is expected to grow substantially owing to a rise in demand from the solar industry, glass industry, and electronics industry among others. After APEJ, Japan is the major consumer of sputter targets and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period. The demand for sputter coatings in North America and Western Europe is growing due to a rise in demand for solar panels, architectural glass, and optics coating among others. The sputter coatings market in North America and Western Europe is expected to register a CAGR of 3.7% and 3.2% respectively.

Key market players are investing heavily in R&D to gain a foothold in the global sputter coatings market

Some of the major players operating in the global sputter coatings market are Materion Corporation, ULVAC, Inc., JX Nippon Mining & Metal Corporation, Heraeus Holding, Honeywell International Inc., Umicore Group, Praxair S.T. Technology, Inc., Tosoh SMD, Inc., Soleras Advanced Coatings, China Rare Metal Material Co. Ltd., JIANGYIN ENTRET COATING TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., and GRIKIN Advanced Materials Co. Ltd. Strategic collaborations to enhance their foothold in prominent countries and development of new sputtering methods are the important strategies adopted by key players in the global sputter coatings market.

