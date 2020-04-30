World coronavirus Dispatch: Surging Investments Towards Innovation to Spur the Growth of the Pine Bark Extract Market 2018 – 2028

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Pine Bark Extract market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape. Gain access to our latest research analysis on COVID-19 associated with the Pine Bark Extract market and understand how market players are adopting new strategies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Analysis of the Global Pine Bark Extract Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study which provides a detailed understanding of the various factors that are likely to influence the Pine Bark Extract market in the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study demonstrates the historical and current market trends to predict the roadmap of the Pine Bark Extract market in the coming years. Further, the growth opportunities, capacity additions, and major limitations faced by market players in the Pine Bark Extract market are discussed.

Regional Overview

Our team of analysts at PMR, trace the major developments within the Pine Bark Extract landscape in various geographies. The market share and value of each region are discussed in the report along with graphs, tables, and figures.

Competitive Outlook

This chapter of the report discusses the ongoing developments, mergers and acquisitions of leading companies operating in the Pine Bark Extract market. The product portfolio, pricing strategy, the regional and global presence of each company is thoroughly discussed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

The report offers crucial insights related to the adoption pattern, supply-demand ratio, and pricing structure of each product.

Key Players:

Key market players identified in the global pine bark extract market include Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co., Ltd.; Wuhan Vanz Pharm Inc.; Xian Tonking Biotech Co., Ltd.; Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd.; AuNutra Industries Inc.; Foodchem International Corporation; Productos Quimicos Gonmisol SA; Monteloeder; DaXingAnLing Gadol Sports Ingredient Co., Ltd.; A to Z Nutrition International Inc.; NOW; Swanson Superior Herbs; PURE NATURALS; PLANETARY HERBALS; Life Extension; Source Naturals, Inc.; Essiac Canada International; InVite Health; Nevada Pharm LLC; Herb Pharm and Nutraceutical (Kal).x

Opportunities for Pine Bark Extract Market Participants:

Pine bark extract has several health benefits, for instance, it helps cure allergies & asthma as well as improves athletic performances, circulation problems, mental function and eye diseases. A wide variety of pine species are distributed across the globe, and key regions associated with the pine bark extract market include North America, Latin America, APEJ and Western Europe. Latin American countries Cuba and Mexico account for a reasonable share of the trade of pine bark extract. There is an increase in the demand for pine bark extract in Western European and North American countries, which can be attributed to the high level of commercialisation of health and dietary supplements. Moreover, manufacturers are making healthy usage of pine bark extract worldwide. For instance, Bremenn Botanicals, one of the key vendors of pine bark extract, launched its anti-aging skin cream in 2017, and pine bark extract the fundamental constituent in this product. Key vendors present in the global pine bark extract market are aiming at producing new products. The benefits of pine bark extract have already been recognised over social media platforms, which has significantly boosted the demand for pine bark extract. This demand is expected to act as a driving force for the pine bark extract market.

By region, the global pine bark extract market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ

The Middle East & Africa

