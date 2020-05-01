Addressing the potential impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Power Bank Market Growth Factor with Regional Forecast, Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2028

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Power Bank market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Power Bank market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Power Bank market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Power Bank market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Power Bank market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

competitive landscape of the power bank market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive power bank market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. Apart from that, market share analysis has been included under the competitive landscape to understand the top players’ contribution in the power bank market. Each company is studied on the basis of basic information, financial highlights, revenue highlights of regional contribution and segment contribution, and product portfolio. Additionally, the company strategy and recent developments if any are also incorporated under each company profile section.

Some of the key players in this market include Anker Technology Co. Limited, Apacer Technologies, Inc., Braven LC – INCIPIO Technologies, Inc., EasyAcc.com, Inc., Goal Zero Corporation, GP Batteries International Ltd, IEC Technology, LLC, Maxell Holdings, Ltd., MiPow Limited, Mophie, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, RavPower, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, and Xtorm. The key players operating in the power bank market adopt numerous strategies to sustain in the market.

Power Bank Market

By Product Type

Portable Power Banks

Phone Charging Cases

Solar Power Banks

By Capacity

Up to 5,000 mAh

5,001 mAh – 12,000 mAh

12,001 mAh – 20,000 mAh

Above 20,000 mAh

By Battery Type

Lithium Polymer

Lithium Ion

By Port Type

Standard

Type C

DC Power Jack

By Application

Smartphone

Tablet/Laptops

PCs

Camera

Others(Bluetooth Speakers, Kindle etc.)

By Charging Source

Electric

Solar

Hybrid

By Distribution Channel

Online Distribution Channel

Offline Distribution Channel Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Exclusive Stores Multiband Retail Stores Others



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



