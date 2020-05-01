Aeronautical Satcom Aeronautical Satcom Market Global Outlook, Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2026|

The research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Aeronautical Satcom Market that explains important aspects such as competition, segmentation, and regional growth in great detail. Accuracy and preciseness are two of the key features of the report that reflect its authenticity. The authors of the report have focused on SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and PESTLE analysis of the global Aeronautical Satcom market. In addition, they have concentrated on qualitative and quantitative analyses to help with a deep understanding of the global Aeronautical Satcom market. Furthermore, the report provides powerful suggestions and recommendations to help players create strong growth strategies and ensure impressive sales in the global Aeronautical Satcom market.

As part of competitive analysis, the research study includes exhaustive company profiling of leading players of the global Aeronautical Satcom market. All of the segments studied in the report are analyzed based on different factors such as market share, revenue, and CAGR. The analysts have also thoroughly analyzed different regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific on the basis of production, revenue, and sales in the global Aeronautical Satcom market. The researchers used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies and tools for preparing this report on the global Aeronautical Satcom market.

Aeronautical Satcom Market Leading Players

Satcom Global, AERO-SATCOM, Cobham, Astronics Corporation, Thales Group, AirSatOne, Honeywell International, Satcom Direct, Iridium Communications, Inmarsat Global, FLYHT Aerospace Solutions, Hughes Network Systems, Collins Aerospace, Garmin, Universal Satcom, BALL CORPORATION

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Aeronautical Satcom

1.1 Aeronautical Satcom Market Overview

1.1.1 Aeronautical Satcom Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Aeronautical Satcom Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Aeronautical Satcom Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Aeronautical Satcom Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Aeronautical Satcom Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Aeronautical Satcom Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Aeronautical Satcom Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Aeronautical Satcom Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Aeronautical Satcom Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Aeronautical Satcom Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Aeronautical Satcom Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Aeronautical Satcom Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Aeronautical Satcom Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Aeronautical Satcom Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Aeronautical Satcom Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Aeronautical Satcom Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 L-Band

2.5 FSS Ku-Band

2.6 GEO-HTS Ku-band

2.7 GEO-HTS Ka-Band 3 Aeronautical Satcom Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Aeronautical Satcom Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Aeronautical Satcom Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Aeronautical Satcom Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Commercial Aircraft

3.5 Official Aircraft

3.6 General Aviation

3.7 Military Aircraft 4 Global Aeronautical Satcom Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Aeronautical Satcom Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Aeronautical Satcom as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Aeronautical Satcom Market

4.4 Global Top Players Aeronautical Satcom Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Aeronautical Satcom Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Aeronautical Satcom Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Satcom Global

5.1.1 Satcom Global Profile

5.1.2 Satcom Global Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Satcom Global Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Satcom Global Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Satcom Global Recent Developments

5.2 AERO-SATCOM

5.2.1 AERO-SATCOM Profile

5.2.2 AERO-SATCOM Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 AERO-SATCOM Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 AERO-SATCOM Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 AERO-SATCOM Recent Developments

5.3 Cobham

5.5.1 Cobham Profile

5.3.2 Cobham Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Cobham Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Cobham Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Astronics Corporation Recent Developments

5.4 Astronics Corporation

5.4.1 Astronics Corporation Profile

5.4.2 Astronics Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Astronics Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Astronics Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Astronics Corporation Recent Developments

5.5 Thales Group

5.5.1 Thales Group Profile

5.5.2 Thales Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Thales Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Thales Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Thales Group Recent Developments

5.6 AirSatOne

5.6.1 AirSatOne Profile

5.6.2 AirSatOne Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 AirSatOne Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 AirSatOne Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 AirSatOne Recent Developments

5.7 Honeywell International

5.7.1 Honeywell International Profile

5.7.2 Honeywell International Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Honeywell International Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Honeywell International Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Honeywell International Recent Developments

5.8 Satcom Direct

5.8.1 Satcom Direct Profile

5.8.2 Satcom Direct Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Satcom Direct Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Satcom Direct Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Satcom Direct Recent Developments

5.9 Iridium Communications

5.9.1 Iridium Communications Profile

5.9.2 Iridium Communications Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Iridium Communications Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Iridium Communications Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Iridium Communications Recent Developments

5.10 Inmarsat Global

5.10.1 Inmarsat Global Profile

5.10.2 Inmarsat Global Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Inmarsat Global Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Inmarsat Global Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Inmarsat Global Recent Developments

5.11 FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

5.11.1 FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Profile

5.11.2 FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Recent Developments

5.12 Hughes Network Systems

5.12.1 Hughes Network Systems Profile

5.12.2 Hughes Network Systems Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Hughes Network Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Hughes Network Systems Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Hughes Network Systems Recent Developments

5.13 Collins Aerospace

5.13.1 Collins Aerospace Profile

5.13.2 Collins Aerospace Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Collins Aerospace Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Collins Aerospace Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Collins Aerospace Recent Developments

5.14 Garmin

5.14.1 Garmin Profile

5.14.2 Garmin Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Garmin Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Garmin Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Garmin Recent Developments

5.15 Universal Satcom

5.15.1 Universal Satcom Profile

5.15.2 Universal Satcom Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Universal Satcom Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Universal Satcom Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Universal Satcom Recent Developments

5.16 BALL CORPORATION

5.16.1 BALL CORPORATION Profile

5.16.2 BALL CORPORATION Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 BALL CORPORATION Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 BALL CORPORATION Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 BALL CORPORATION Recent Developments 6 North America Aeronautical Satcom by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Aeronautical Satcom Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Aeronautical Satcom Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Aeronautical Satcom by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Aeronautical Satcom Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Aeronautical Satcom Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Aeronautical Satcom by Players and by Application

8.1 China Aeronautical Satcom Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Aeronautical Satcom Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Aeronautical Satcom by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Aeronautical Satcom Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Aeronautical Satcom Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Aeronautical Satcom by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Aeronautical Satcom Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Aeronautical Satcom Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Aeronautical Satcom by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Aeronautical Satcom Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Aeronautical Satcom Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Aeronautical Satcom Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

Report Objectives

• To carefully analyze and estimate the size of the global Aeronautical Satcom market.

• To clearly segment the global Aeronautical Satcom market and estimate the market size of the segments.

• To provide details about key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Aeronautical Satcom market.

• To help readers understand the current and future market scenarios.

• To provide information about the latest trends of the global Aeronautical Satcom market and its key segments.

• To assess the contribution of each region or country to the global Aeronautical Satcom market.

• To provide information on important drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Aeronautical Satcom market.

• To accurately calculate the market shares of key segments, regions, and companies in the global Aeronautical Satcom market.

