Analysis of Impact: Sales of Extraction Solvents Product Take a Nosedive due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Extraction Solvents Market by Companies:

Key Players

The demand for global extraction solvents is on the rise. Some of the key players in the extraction solvents market include Jubilant Life Sciences, Merck KGaA, Penta Manufacturing Company, Celanese Corporation, Recochem, Sipchem, Prairie Catalytic, etc. More companies are taking interest to invest in the extraction solvent market owing to its increasing demand.

Extraction Solvents Market: Regional Outlook

The global extraction solvents market is regionally segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America and Europe currently dominate the extraction solvents market owing to highly established food processing industries as well as advanced technology. However, the Asia Pacific is expected to show a rapid growth in extraction solvents market owing to the increasing demand for processed food products as well as rapid industrialization in India and China. The demand for extraction solvents is expected to increase in Latin America owing to increasing essential and vegetable oil industries as well as the rise of food & fragrance sector. The Extraction Solvent market in MEA is expected to grow at a steady rate.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific ( Greater China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of APAC)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

Global Extraction Solvents Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

