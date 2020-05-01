Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – Insulin Pen Needles Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2019-2028

Transportation restrictions and stringent government policies are causing a downturn in the growth scale of the Insulin Pen Needles market amidst the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) lockdown period. Hence, analysts at Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) have collated a research study that provides an in-depth outlook on Coronavirus and how the novel virus can leave long-term effects in trade practices post lockdown period in the Insulin Pen Needles market.

The report on the global Insulin Pen Needles market published by MRRSE provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Insulin Pen Needles market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Insulin Pen Needles market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Insulin Pen Needles market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Insulin Pen Needles market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Insulin Pen Needles market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Insulin Pen Needles Market Segmentation

The presented study throws light on the current and future prospects of the Insulin Pen Needles market in various geographies such as:

The report highlights the product adoption pattern of various products in the Insulin Pen Needles market and provides intricate insights such as the consumption volume, supply-demand ratio, and pricing models of the following products:

Market: Dynamics

Growth of the global insulin pen needles market is significantly bound by various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. The report highlights that the global insulin pen needles market is increasingly driven by increasing prevalence of various diseases such as diabetes, HIV and hepatitis. Attributed to advanced features such as pre-filled pens, replaceable needles and autoshield needles demand for the insulin pen needles will continue to increase during the forecast period. Moreover, manufacturing companies are increasingly focusing on developing medical devices that are equipped with non-invasive features.

Recently manufacturing companies concentrating on developing various medical devices such as ‘Timesulin’ that enable the patients to inject dosages through pumps. Further, timesulin is increasingly equipped with enhanced features that retrieve and track information regarding the amount and time of dosage taken. This medical device is mainly developed for the type I diabetic patients. With the growing demand for safe dosage administration, manufacturers are mainly concentrating on developing insulin pens that are incorporated with the replaceable features such as needles. Favorable reimbursement policies and increasing government support will continue to impact growth of the global insulin pen needles market during the forecast period.

On the other hand, several factors are expected to inhibit growth of the global insulin pen needles market. Surge in demand for the non-invasive medical devices is likely to dip the sales of the insulin pen needles globally. Further, manufacturing companies are increasingly concentrating on developing medical devices such as the glucose-monitoring lens that enable the patients to track information related to the blood-sugar levels and transfer the information to the phone through the smart contact lenses. Increasing demand for non-invasive medical devices will continue to dip the sales of the insulin pen needles globally.

Global Insulin Pen Needles Market: Segmentation

The global insulin pen needles market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and application type. Based on product type, the global market is expected to be segmented as standard insulin pen needles and safety-engineered insulin pen needles. Based on distribution channel, the global market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and drug stores, online sales and diabetes clinics/centers. By application type, the global market is segmented into type I diabetes and type II diabetes.

Global Insulin Pen Needles Market: Competition

Key players in the global insulin pen needles market are MedExel Co., Ltd., Owen Mumford Ltd Perrigo Diabetes Care, HTL-STREFA S.A, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Novo Nordisk Inc. and VOGT MEDICAL.

The report addresses the following doubts related to the Insulin Pen Needles market: