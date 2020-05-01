Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report encompasses an in-depth study of the prevailing and upcoming situations of the global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment industry. The analysts and industry experts have carried out a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment industry with the help of research methodologies like PESTLE analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analysis. Additionally, technological developments and future growth opportunities pertaining to Automatic Arc Welding Equipment have been looked into. A separate assessment on the current as well as future Automatic Arc Welding Equipment trends is also sketched in the report.

The report has also touched upon crucial aspects such as Automatic Arc Welding Equipment pricing, production, distribution, supply, profit margin, and revenue. Additionally, it has highlighted the key drivers optimistically impacting the growth of the global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment industry. Factors that may act as a barrier to the overall Automatic Arc Welding Equipment growth are also scrutinized by the authors of the report.

Major key players have been mapped in the Automatic Arc Welding Equipment report. Additionally, authors of the report have provided the competitive scenario by emphasizing on the prominent strategic activities such as mergers and acquisitions, product development, collaboration, business expansion, and portfolio expansion taking place in Automatic Arc Welding Equipment business. This research report as a whole acts like a key tool for the vendors to obtain clear understanding of the present and future development scenario of the Automatic Arc Welding Equipment industry.

Major players operating in the Global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Market include:Daihen Corporation, The Lincoln Electric, Colfax Corporation, Obara Group, Illinois Tool Works, Hyundai Welding, Praxair, Arc3 Gases, MESSER Group GmbH, Air Liquide, Fronius International GmbH, Air Products and Chemicals, The Linde Group, CEA S.p.A., EWM, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Panasonic, GYS, MERKLE Schweißanlagen-Technik GmbH, Kemppi Oy

Global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Market by Product Type:Plasma Arc Welding (PAW), Flux Cored Arc Welding (FCAW), Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW), Other

Global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Market by Application:Construction, Machinery Manufacturing, Automobile Industry, Aerospace, Electronics, Others

In order to broaden the overall understanding of the global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment industry, the report has segregated the global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment business into varied segments comprising product type, application, and end user. This examination has been carried out based on parameters like size, CAGR, share, production, and consumption. Also, region-wise assessment, wherein lucrative prospects that a region or country is likely to offer has been explored.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Plasma Arc Welding (PAW)

1.4.3 Flux Cored Arc Welding (FCAW)

1.4.4 Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW)

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Construction

1.5.3 Machinery Manufacturing

1.5.4 Automobile Industry

1.5.5 Aerospace

1.5.6 Electronics

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Industry

1.6.1.1 Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Production by Regions

4.1 Global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Daihen Corporation

8.1.1 Daihen Corporation Corporation Information

8.1.2 Daihen Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Daihen Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Daihen Corporation Product Description

8.1.5 Daihen Corporation Recent Development

8.2 The Lincoln Electric

8.2.1 The Lincoln Electric Corporation Information

8.2.2 The Lincoln Electric Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 The Lincoln Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 The Lincoln Electric Product Description

8.2.5 The Lincoln Electric Recent Development

8.3 Colfax Corporation

8.3.1 Colfax Corporation Corporation Information

8.3.2 Colfax Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Colfax Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Colfax Corporation Product Description

8.3.5 Colfax Corporation Recent Development

8.4 Obara Group

8.4.1 Obara Group Corporation Information

8.4.2 Obara Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Obara Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Obara Group Product Description

8.4.5 Obara Group Recent Development

8.5 Illinois Tool Works

8.5.1 Illinois Tool Works Corporation Information

8.5.2 Illinois Tool Works Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Illinois Tool Works Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Illinois Tool Works Product Description

8.5.5 Illinois Tool Works Recent Development

8.6 Hyundai Welding

8.6.1 Hyundai Welding Corporation Information

8.6.2 Hyundai Welding Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Hyundai Welding Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Hyundai Welding Product Description

8.6.5 Hyundai Welding Recent Development

8.7 Praxair

8.7.1 Praxair Corporation Information

8.7.2 Praxair Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Praxair Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Praxair Product Description

8.7.5 Praxair Recent Development

8.8 Arc3 Gases

8.8.1 Arc3 Gases Corporation Information

8.8.2 Arc3 Gases Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Arc3 Gases Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Arc3 Gases Product Description

8.8.5 Arc3 Gases Recent Development

8.9 MESSER Group GmbH

8.9.1 MESSER Group GmbH Corporation Information

8.9.2 MESSER Group GmbH Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 MESSER Group GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 MESSER Group GmbH Product Description

8.9.5 MESSER Group GmbH Recent Development

8.10 Air Liquide

8.10.1 Air Liquide Corporation Information

8.10.2 Air Liquide Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Air Liquide Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Air Liquide Product Description

8.10.5 Air Liquide Recent Development

8.11 Fronius International GmbH

8.11.1 Fronius International GmbH Corporation Information

8.11.2 Fronius International GmbH Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Fronius International GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Fronius International GmbH Product Description

8.11.5 Fronius International GmbH Recent Development

8.12 Air Products and Chemicals

8.12.1 Air Products and Chemicals Corporation Information

8.12.2 Air Products and Chemicals Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Air Products and Chemicals Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Air Products and Chemicals Product Description

8.12.5 Air Products and Chemicals Recent Development

8.13 The Linde Group

8.13.1 The Linde Group Corporation Information

8.13.2 The Linde Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 The Linde Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 The Linde Group Product Description

8.13.5 The Linde Group Recent Development

8.14 CEA S.p.A.

8.14.1 CEA S.p.A. Corporation Information

8.14.2 CEA S.p.A. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 CEA S.p.A. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 CEA S.p.A. Product Description

8.14.5 CEA S.p.A. Recent Development

8.15 EWM

8.15.1 EWM Corporation Information

8.15.2 EWM Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 EWM Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 EWM Product Description

8.15.5 EWM Recent Development

8.16 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

8.16.1 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Corporation Information

8.16.2 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Product Description

8.16.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation Recent Development

8.17 Panasonic

8.17.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

8.17.2 Panasonic Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Panasonic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Panasonic Product Description

8.17.5 Panasonic Recent Development

8.18 GYS

8.18.1 GYS Corporation Information

8.18.2 GYS Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 GYS Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 GYS Product Description

8.18.5 GYS Recent Development

8.19 MERKLE Schweißanlagen-Technik GmbH

8.19.1 MERKLE Schweißanlagen-Technik GmbH Corporation Information

8.19.2 MERKLE Schweißanlagen-Technik GmbH Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.19.3 MERKLE Schweißanlagen-Technik GmbH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 MERKLE Schweißanlagen-Technik GmbH Product Description

8.19.5 MERKLE Schweißanlagen-Technik GmbH Recent Development

8.20 Kemppi Oy

8.20.1 Kemppi Oy Corporation Information

8.20.2 Kemppi Oy Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.20.3 Kemppi Oy Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Kemppi Oy Product Description

8.20.5 Kemppi Oy Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Sales Channels

11.2.2 Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Distributors

11.3 Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Automatic Arc Welding Equipment Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

