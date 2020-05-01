Automotive Heater Core Market to Display Moderate Growth; Demand in Coronavirus Crisis to Favor Growth

COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has resulted in many advantages and disadvantages for companies in the Automotive Heater Core market. Research report of this Automotive Heater Core market is highlights key strategies that can help reduce the impact of COVID-19 on diverse business practices.

Analysts of Fact.MR, in a recently published market study, shares important factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Automotive Heater Core market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The current trends, market drivers, strategic collaborations, and threats are thoroughly evaluated to provide a clear understanding of the current market landscape and the course the Automotive Heater Core market is likely to take over the upcoming decade.

According to the report, the Automotive Heater Core market is poised to register a CAGR growth of ~XX% throughout the forecast period owing to several key factors including growing investments in the Automotive Heater Core space, innovations with a rise in the number of research and development projects.

Potential Opportunity

Regulations on carbon dioxide emissions, caused by fossil fuel depletion and global warming, have led the automotive industry to perceive a paradigm shift from conventional IC engines toward environment-friendly vehicles such as hybrid and electric cars. Electric cars have been deemed as optimal solution for eco-friendly vehicles in light of their higher energy efficiency than their petrol- & diesel-driven counterparts.

However, amount of waste heat generated by power engines in electric vehicles is insufficient for the purpose of heating, which entails the need for additional equipment as a main heating source. Post-considerable amount of research conducted on seeking primary heating equipment for electric cars, including combustion heater and heat pumps, high-voltage PTC heaters have been proved as most realistic solution capable of attaining required heating efficiency, reliability, and capacity.

More research efforts are being dedicated to improving heating performance and efficiency of high-voltage PTC heaters, which contain PTC ceramics as heater cores, such as building closed-loop system and designing prototypes with general characteristics. These researches are likely to significantly contribute to optimization of designs related to high-voltage PTC heaters, which in turn will fuel their penetration in electric vehicles in the upcoming years.

