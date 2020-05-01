Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market: Business Analysis, Scope, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Overview, Forecast 2018-2028

XploreMR, in its recent report on the automotive remote diagnostics market, provides a detailed value-volume analysis of the automotive remote diagnostics market on the basis of various segments such as product type, vehicle type, application, and region. In terms of application, the vehicle system & component access segment is projected to lead the market share, while the LCVs segment by vehicle type is projected to create high demand in the global automotive remote diagnostics market. Automotive remote diagnostics provides a platform for OEMs and service providers to remotely monitor a vehicle’s operating condition and identify the potential shortcomings. This helps in identifying a problem or malfunction in the vehicle in advance, and helps in better assessing the condition of the vehicle. Automotive remote diagnostics thus helps in reducing the overall time incurred during maintenance and downturn, saving money and time for the consumer. Hence, the automotive remote diagnostics market is projected to witness robust growth over the forecast period.

The automotive remote diagnostics market report covers market analysis through basis point analysis (BPS), incremental dollar opportunity index, market attractiveness analysis, and Y-o-Y growth for the historical period 2013–2017, and a forecast analysis for 2018–2028, with 2017 as the base year.

Overview of the Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Report

Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market: Executive Summary

The automotive remote diagnostics market report begins with an executive summary covering a gist of the overall report, highlighting the global automotive remote diagnostics market overview in terms of value and volume through various segments. This section also covers the key supply- and demand-side trends, technology roadmap, and XploreMR analysis and recommendations for the global automotive remote diagnostics market.

Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market: Introduction

The market introduction section of the report covers the market definition, market taxonomy, and research scope of the automotive remote diagnostics market.

Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market: Background

The market background section of the global automotive remote diagnostics market report includes the macroeconomic factors, value chain analysis, drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities, along with forecast factors affecting the growth of the automotive remote diagnostics market.

Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Vehicle Type

Application

Region Equipment Software

Passenger Cars

Compact

Mid-Sized

Luxury

SUVS

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

Vehicle System & Component Access Construction

Vehicle Health Tracking & Diagnosis

Service Assistance

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Emerging Countries

Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market: Forecast

The market forecast section provides a pricing analysis of the automotive remote diagnostics market on the basis of seven regional fronts by vehicle type, wherein, weighted average price has been computed to arrive at global average prices. This section also covers the global market analysis on the basis of different segments, along with regional segmental analysis in terms of volume and value, Y-o-Y growth, market attractiveness index, and market share.

Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market: Emerging Countries Analysis

This section covers the automotive remote diagnostics market analysis for the key emerging countries that are projected to create lucrative growth opportunities for automotive remote diagnostic providers around the world.

Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market: Competition Analysis

In the final section of the report, a detailed competition analysis has been done with market share analysis pertaining to the automotive remote diagnostics market, and performance of the manufacturers by a tier-down structure of the global automotive remote diagnostics market. This section also covers the detailed company profiles of key players in the automotive remote diagnostics market, along with snapshots of 50 competitors as per their product offerings. Examples of the key competitors in the automotive remote diagnostics market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Tech Mahindra Limited, Continental AG, OnStar LLC, Vector Informatik GmbH, Transics, Verizon, ACTIA Group, Softing AG, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., IBM, and Harman International, among others.

Research Methodology

The first stage of the automotive remote diagnostics market research entailed the formulation of an initial hypothesis, which was considered from primary as well as secondary approaches. To analyse the automotive remote diagnostics market share and competition analysis, we tracked the key developments in the automotive remote diagnostics market, such as collaborations, expansion, mergers & acquisitions, new orders, product launches, and awards and recognitions for companies operating in the market. Competition benchmarking has been provided for the top 5 competitors with respect to the sales performance of automotive remote diagnostics.

