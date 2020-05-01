Cider Market Experiences Downtrend Owing to Changing Consumer Demand During COVID-19 Pandemic

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Cider market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape. Gain access to our latest research analysis on COVID-19 associated with the Cider market and understand how market players are adopting new strategies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Cider market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Cider is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Cider market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Cider market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Cider market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Cider industry.

Cider Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Cider market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Cider Market:

Key players

Heineken International, Seattle Cider Company, Britannica Company, Vander Mill Ciders, Carlsberg Breweries, The Boston Beer Company, Anheuser-Busch Company, The Cyder Market LLC., Woodchuck, Crispin Cider Co., MillerCoors etc. are some of the major players in the global cider market.

Global Cider market: Key developments

Consumer preference is shifting towards microbreweries producing specialty beverages compared to the mass-produced beverages. Cider market is also affected by the same trend and as a result, many microbreweries are emerging producing cider with a special technique. For example, craft ciders, handmade ciders produced by the special style are becoming a trend.

Efforts are being taken by the cider companies to invent an innovative product and an example of such is ice cider. Ice cider has been introduced in the market made by the fermenting frozen apple juice or frozen apples. The alcohol content of ice cider is above 7%, with no addition of sugar, alcohol or water.

Global Cider market: Opportunity

The market is extremely limited at present compared to the other markets such as the beer market. Still, the dry cider segment of the market is getting traction in the US market and is expected to grow in the future. Cider and beer are both carbonated and golden colored in general and cider can achieve 5% ABV with sweet, fruity flavor providing an excellent alternative to other alcoholic beverages. Currently Asian Pacific and Latin America present tremendous market opportunity owing to the increased interest in the cider as well as the increase in the number of small breweries.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from Cider industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of the Cider. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

