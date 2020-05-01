Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – Australia Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2029

segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Anhydrous Ammonia

Aqua Ammonia

By End- Use

Ammonium Nitrate

Nitric Acid

Ammonium Sulphate

Urea

Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)

Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP)

Others

By Application

Agrochemicals

Industrial Chemicals

Explosives

Others

By Region

New South Wales

Victoria

Queensland

Western Australia

Rest of Australia

To deduce market size, the report considered various viewpoints based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by product type and application and qualitative inputs from industry experts have been taken into consideration to arrive at suitable market estimates. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the actual revenue generated and expected revenue in the Australia ammonia market over the forecast period.

When developing the market forecast, the report begins with sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, PMR triangulates the data on the basis of various analysis based on both supply side and demand side, and dynamics of the Australia ammonia market. However, quantifying the market across the aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them at the end of the forecast period.

In an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also evaluate on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and identify growth opportunities for players.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of Australia ammonia market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked, while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the Australia ammonia market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the Australia ammonia market, Persistence Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index would help providers identify existing market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, the competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of ammonia manufacturers. The report also comprises strategic recommendations to capitalize on growth opportunities in the market and provides company profiles of some of the major players. This would enable clients to assess strategies deployed by market leaders and help them develop effective strategies accordingly.

