Coronavirus (COVID-19) Business Impact – PV Power Station Market Study for 2020 to 2026 Providing Information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry Challenges

The key players covered in this study

Enerparc

Aquila Capital

Wattner

RTR

Enel Green Power

VEI Green

Antin Solar

Grupo T-Solar

Fotowatio (FSL)

Abengoa

EDF Energies

DIF

Solairedirect

Lightsource

Foresight Group

NRG Energy

BHE Renewables

Sempra Energy

Marubeni Power

Kyocera

Mitsui Chemicals

Eurus Energy

Mahagenco

Tata Power

Sunergy

SPIC

SFCE

GCL Group

HT-Shanghai Solar

BEWG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-grid PV Power Station

Off-grid PV Power Station

Market segment by Application, split into

Life Fields

Transport Fields

Communications

Oil Fields

Meteorological Fields

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global PV Power Station status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the PV Power Station development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PV Power Station are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

