Coronavirus threat to global Hot Drinks in Vietnam Market Developments Analysis by 2025

In 2029, the Hot Drinks in Vietnam market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Hot Drinks in Vietnam market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018.

In the Hot Drinks in Vietnam market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

The report on the Hot Drinks in Vietnam market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Hot Drinks in Vietnam market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Hot Drinks in Vietnam market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

Global Hot Drinks in Vietnam market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Hot Drinks in Vietnam market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate.

Summary

Hot Drinks in Vietnam: Top Growth Opportunities, provides recommended actions and detailed analysis of how to target the best growth opportunities for Hot Drinks producers and retailers. Readers can understand what categories, channels, companies, and consumers will drive the success of Hot Drinks markets in Vietnam through GlobalDatas detailed and robust data, expert insight, and case studies.

GlobalDatas Top Growth Opportunity reports use a risk versus reward opportunity model to identify the best growth markets for Hot Drinks producers. Through this in-depth study of market and category dynamics, readers are able to identify key opportunities, and what they need to do in order to target them.

Among the top 10 high-potential countries, the Vietnamese Hot Drinks sector ranked first on the GlobalData Opportunity Score and was valued at US$2,542.7 million in 2020. Supported by solid GDP growth of 7% in 2019 and continued positive macroeconomic performance, the Vietnamese Hot Drinks sector is poised to witness value growth at a CAGR of 6.4% over 2019-2023. Both business and consumer confidence have remained steady despite the ongoing trade war between the US & China. Nevertheless, the advent of the coronavirus will have a forecasted negative impact on the Vietnamese economy.

Get access to –

– Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the Vietnamese market. Improve your consumer targeting by understanding whos driving the market, what they want, and why

– A study of market value and volumes over 2013-2018 for Vietnam, supplemented with category, brand and packaging analysis that shows the current state of the market, and how it will evolve over the 2018-2023 period

– White space analysis, to pinpoint attractive spaces in the market and the key actions to take

– Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the consumer needs will evolve in the short-to-medium term future

– Examples of international and regional product innovation targeting key consumer needs

Scope

– Climate change will disproportionately effect Vietnam, threatening to alter Vietnam’s favourable bioshpere towards growing coffee and tea products. This will reduce Vietnam’s capability of not only exporting these raw materials, but its use in consumption for domestic producers

– The Vietnamese Hot Drinks sector is set to register strong growth of 6.4% CAGR in US$ terms during 2019-2023

– Domestic players have a majority share of the market, with the largest Vinatea owning nearly 25% of the Hot Drinks market in Vietnam

– Vietnam’s strong GDP growth has led to an increase in wages and disposable incomes. This has led to increasing demand for products in the Vietnamese hot drinks segment that have a more premium proposition in comparison to the industry standard.

Reasons to buy

– This report brings together consumer analysis and market data to provide actionable insight into the behavior of the Vietnamese Hot Drinks consumers.

– This is based on GlobalData’s unique consumer data, developed from extensive consumption surveys and consumer group tracking, which quantifies the influence of 20 consumption motivations in the Hot Drinks sector.

– Category, brand, and packaging dynamics are also examined.

– This allows product and marketing strategies to be better aligned with the leading trends in the market.

Research Methodology of Hot Drinks in Vietnam Market Report

The global Hot Drinks in Vietnam market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Hot Drinks in Vietnam market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Hot Drinks in Vietnam market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.