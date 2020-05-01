COVID-19 impact: Canada Retail Banking Market Regional Outlook 2020 – Manufacturers, Countries, Type, Drivers by 2025

The new report on the global Canada Retail Banking market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Canada Retail Banking market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Canada Retail Banking market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Canada Retail Banking market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Canada Retail Banking. In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.

The report suggests that the global Canada Retail Banking market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Canada Retail Banking market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Canada Retail Banking market over the considered assessment period.

Canadas total loan balances outstanding (including credit card balances, personal loan balances, and residential mortgage balances outstanding) recorded a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2014-18 to reach C$2.2tn ($1.6tn). Credit card balances outstanding was the fastest-growing credit segment during the review period. The burden of household debt to GDP is growing in Canada, primarily on account of rising mortgage debt and low interest rates. Mortgage loans accounted for nearly three quarters of the total loan balances in Canada.

In addition, household savings as a percentage of GDP stood at 5.2% in 2018 – lower than many developed countries including Germany (11.6%), the US (9.2%), France (7.9%), and Italy (6.7%). The low savings rate is the result of Canadians using a portion of their earnings to repay debt. Furthermore, Canada has started observing decelerating economic growth, primarily due to low levels of investment and household consumption, which is expected to create an uncertain economic environment. Consequently, we anticipate the total loan balances outstanding to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over 2019-23.

Retail deposit balances in Canada recorded a healthy CAGR of 5.4% between 2014 and 2018 to reach C$1.4tn ($1.1tn). Despite low interest rates, deposits remain popular among Canadian consumers. The growth in retail deposits can be attributed to the increased deposit limit and use of tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs) as a substitute for traditional options.

Based on our proprietary datasets, this report analyzes the Canadas lending market, with a focus on the consumer lending segment. The report discusses in detail the credit card, personal, and mortgage loan markets, covering market size, competitors market shares, and survey insights. The report also provides a market overview and insights on the retail deposit segment. In addition, it covers the key digital disruptors in Canadas retail lending segment.

– Mortgage loan balances in Canada recorded a CAGR of 5.2% primarily due to rising house prices, which were driven by growing household income and low mortgage interest rates.

– The Canadian personal loans market recorded a CAGR of 3.2% during 2014-18 to reach C$498.5bn ($365.4bn).

– Credit card balances outstanding grew by a CAGR of 6.5% during 2014-18 to reach C$120.5bn ($88.3bn). Growing credit card usage can be attributed to high public awareness of credit card benefits.

